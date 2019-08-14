Soul Sets the Stage at Jones House on August 16 with Shelby Rae Moore Band and Fwuit

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:13 pm

This Friday, August 16, at 5:00pm the Town of Boone is gearing up for a pair of soulful acts performing at the Jones House as a part of the Summer Concert Series. Returning favorites, the Shelby Rae Moore Band and Fwuit will take over the Jones House porch for the evening to perform a playlist of crowd-pleasing covers and originals.

Opening the show of Friday will be the Shelby Rae Moore Band, performing a mix of country, rock, and rhythm and blues standards. The band’s name bearer, Shelby Rae Moore, grew up in Caldwell County in a musical family. In fact, her band includes two of her uncles, Brent and Chet Palmer, on guitars, along with close family friend Kurt Stracener on percussion. Early on Moore developed a love for singing. Though still young, Moore’s voice sounds more like that of a seasoned professional and lends itself to many genres, one moment soft and sweet, the next sonorous and sultry. Moore cites some of her musical influences as Jerry Reed, Bonnie Raitt, Etta James, and Adele.

When Moore begins to sing, she commands the stage with a poise and presence that is undeniable. While nailing notes with absolute precision, Moore understands that the true power of music is in making a connection with the audience and she is able to do this so skillfully as she seamlessly takes the listener on a journey with each song.

Closing out the evening’s concert will be Asheville-based band Fwuit. Formed from an amalgamation of members from already established groups, Fwuit is a trio consisting of Dulci Ellenberger on guitar/vocals, Kevin Williams on keys/vocals, and Ross Montsinger on drums. Self-described as “retro soul, fresh of the vibe,” Fwuit embraces their easily-punned moniker. With a style that is vintage yet original and a flair that is throwback yet avant-garde, when Fwuit performs, all these elements unite to create an unparalleled musical experience.

Playing a mix of original songs and dressed-up covers, Fwuit knows how to captivate an audience. Fwuit’s cover of “Baby I Don’t Know” highlights their adept use of the two-part vocal harmony. With Williams riffing on the piano in a style reminiscent of Elton John, the song starts in a comfortable place, then quickly builds as Williams and Ellenberger showcase their vocal chops with effortless runs and pristine falsettos and Montsinger enthusiastically keeps tempo. In the end, the listener is left begging for an encore. All in all, Fwuit really is a berry grape…ahem, I mean, a very great band (sorry, a fruit pun was just begging to be made).

“We’re happy to have groups like the Shelby Rae Moore Band and Fwuit as repeat performers at the Jones House,” says Town of Boone Cultural Resource Director Mark Freed. “These bands really know how to engage an audience by taking the music everybody knows and loves, and making it seem fresh and current.” Both bands have a full slate of concerts across western North Carolina, but always seem to have an eager following in Boone.

The Summer Concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Concerts are held every Friday in June, July, and August, starting at 5:00 p.m., and they are held rain or shine. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the music from the Jones House lawn. Alcoholic beverages are permitted on the Jones House property, if patrons are of legal age and bring their own beverages. No open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Friendly pets are permitted on leash. The 2019 Summer Concerts at the Jones House sponsors include the Downtown Boone Development Association, Mast General Store, Burton Moomaw Acupuncture, MPrints, Melanie’s, Stick Boy Bread Co, and Rosemary Horowitz/Jerry Hyman.

For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, please visit www.joneshouse.org or call 828.268.6280.

Comments

comments