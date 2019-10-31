SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society Holding Three Fundraisers This Week; Fall Mall Fling November 2

Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 3:01 pm

SNIPS*, the spay-neuter committee of Watauga Humane Society, raises funds through craft sales, restaurant fundraisers and special events, and with the generous support of individual patrons, to provide low-cost spay/neuter programs for animals in Watauga and Ashe Counties. Since the fall of 2017, SNIPS has helped fund more than 1500 surgeries, greatly reducing the number of unwanted animals turned in to local shelters, found wandering in the streets, or abandoned to die. “SNIPS is a huge part of Watauga Humane Society because the organization is not just about taking in animals, it’s about helping our local community and everyone in it,” said Melissa Morgan, Administrator of Watauga Humane Society, “We want to make sure the county and community are taken care of, not just the animals we have in the shelter.”

Normally, local veterinarians can charge up to $200 for a spay-neuter operation; when SNIPS has the proper funding, they are able to offer spay-neuter surgeries to animals in Watauga and Ashe counties from anywhere between $10-$25. “We want to make it so that anybody can get their animal spayed or neutered to lower the population of any future homeless animals,” said Morgan, “A huge part of the Humane Society is helping animals and saving animals; we want to make sure we are decreasing the animal population who needs our help.”

During the week of Oct. 27th-Nov. 2nd, SNIPS will have three fundraisers on three consecutive days.

On Thursday, Oct. 31st, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., the public is invited to shop for hand-made arts and crafts at the offices of Western Carolina Eye Associates (WCEA), 610 State Farm Rd, Suite A, in Boone. The SNIPS table will be laden with signature arts and crafts, both seasonal and everyday, and refreshments will be provided by the WCEA staff, along with a goodly serving of spirited mischief. You can browse their gallery of great frames while you’re there!

On Friday, Nov. 1st, Pepper’s Restaurant & Bar will donate 10% of proceeds from food and drink sold between 5-9 p.m. to SNIPS.

On Sat., Nov. 2nd, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., SNIPS artisans will have a full array of harvest time and holiday items on sale for a song at the Fall Mall Fling, in the Center Court of Boone Mall, 1180 Blowing Rock Rd., in Boone. Featured will be bowl cozies in three sizes; doggy blanket and squeaky toy sets; fabric credit card wallets, clutches and accessories; ASU and other team-themed ornaments and décor; wood-burned ornaments and spoons; pet blankets and crate pads, every day and seasonal coaster and trivet sets; hats, scarves and an abundance of jewelry; picket fence angels; fairy light bottles; poo and treat bag sets; cross-stitch pillows and ornaments; catnip fish and dozens more items that will be practical, playful, perfect gifts for someone on your gift list, your pet, or yourself.

All proceeds will benefit animals in our community who need help. The mission of SNIPS is to keep community animals from becoming shelter animals. To learn more about the benefits of spay/neuter and to see photos of hand-made arts and crafts, follow SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society on Facebook.

* Spay Neuter Is a Positive Solution!

