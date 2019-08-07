SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society Holding Parents’ Night Out Event for Children on August 10

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:13 pm

Are you looking for a safe, fun and affordable way to entertain your children while you enjoy an evening out? SNIPS* has the answer! On Saturday, August 10, at 5:00 pm, you may deliver your child/children to Watauga Humane Society, at 312 Paws Way, in Boone, for an evening of organized play and merriment. The cost is $25 for one child and $15 for each additional sibling. Pick up is no later than 9:45 p.m.

Kids will participate in games and craft-making, learn about shelter animals (and even get to meet a few!) and enjoy a special appearance by Ms. Sparkle Spayde, SNIPS celebrity. A simple dinner along the lines of sandwich, pizza slice, chips, fruit, veggies, etc. will be served, followed by a special showing of the family-friendly movie Bolt, complete with popcorn and Kool-aid.

Participants must be between 5 and 12 years old and be fully potty-trained. Older children will be accepted, but may find the games and crafts a bit elementary. Rubber soled shoes, a blanket and pillow or sleeping bag are required. Male and female supervision will be provided, including at least one CPR-certified individual. Pick-up is no later than 9:45 p.m. Please note: only the person listed on the registration form may pick up the child participants. ID will be required.

Hurry! We are accepting only 15 lucky kiddies! Parents will need to pre-pay and complete the necessary paperwork before a space can be reserved. SNIPS of Watauga Humane Society. To sign up for Parents’ Night Out, please call Alyssa at Watauga Humane Society at 828-264-8495 or email her at [email protected] org . Or message us on Facebook: 100% of the proceeds from this event will support SNIPS low-cost spay/neuter services for pets in Watauga and Ashe Counties through Watauga Humane Society. *Spay Neuter Is a Positive Solution!

