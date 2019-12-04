SNIPS Holiday Craft Sales & “It’s a Wrap” – December 6, 7, 8, 13, & 14 at Boone Mall

As the holidays draw nearer, SNIPS Holiday Craft Sales & “It’s a Wrap” at Boone Mall on December 6, 7, 8, 13 & 14, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., can be the your one-stop-shop for special, handmade treasures AND holiday gift wrap!

Like Santa’s elves, SNIPS crafters are up at all hours of the day and night, creating beautiful ornaments and decorations to grace your home, your tree, and the people (and animals!) on your gift list. You’ll find holiday & pet-themed mugs & wine glasses, bowl & cup cozies, fairy light wine bottles, snow-measuring sticks, toaster tongs, holiday sachets, and beautiful scarves & hats for bundling up against the winter weather.

If you love cross stitch, you can choose from a trove of pillows with clever sayings, such as “I’m not a witch, I’m your wife” and “As you wish.” And if you know a child or an adult with special needs, you may find that one of our weighted, cuddly caterpillars is the perfect gift.

You’ll also find SNIPS favorites like catnip fish, coaster sets & matching trivets, dot painted trivets & votive holders, beautiful handmade jewelry, baby burp cloths & quilt, pet-themed hot pads, doggy bandanas & poop bags (including some in ASU and other team fabric), giant quilted pillow shams, squeaky toys, pet beds, blankets, afghans & crate pads, slumped glass art, refrigerator magnets, wood-burned spoons, rope baskets, fabric clutches & totes, and too many other items to list.