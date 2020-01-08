SmileOn ADG Presents WinterFest Beer Festival at Beech Mountain Ski Resort this Saturday

Published Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 3:00 pm

By Joe Johnson

SmileOn ADG presents the 2020 WinterFest Beer Festival at Beech Mountain Resort this Saturday, January 11, from 5 pm to 9 pm.

The 2020 WinterFest Beer Festival at Beech Mountain is an indoor event for patrons 18 years or older featuring craft brews from thirteen different breweries, a wide selection of Americana food made by The Beech Mountain Taproom and Grill, and live music from The Harris Brothers at 5:15 pm and The Commonheart at 7:15 pm to accompany the night of festivities. Alcohol will be served from 5 pm to 9 pm.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door; designated driver tickets will also be available for $15. Food must be purchased separately. There is a limited capacity and tickets are going quickly, make sure to buy your tickets in advance by visiting the following link: Beech Mountain WinterFest Tickets

SmileOn ADG is a memorial fund created in memory of Adam Davis Galleher for the purpose of awarding grants, scholarships, and charitable gifts in areas that Adam was passionate about. The initial focus of the memorial fund was to enhance music education in Watauga County by purchasing new instruments for the Watauga High School Marching Band, whom Adam was a proud member of. Thanks to overwhelming support from those who loved Adam, we have been able to expand our scope to a wide range of educational and charitable endeavors in the High Country, including Vocational Skills & Scouting.

The Harris Brothers and The Commonheart will be supplying the tunes throughout the evening of fun, food, and fermented beverages. The Harris Brothers are music lovers; their infinite live repertoire consists of any number of genres including traditional roots music, rock & roll, jazz, blues, Appalachian mountain music, to vintage country and bluegrass. A typical live show effortlessly shifts from original tunes to their own arrangements of songs from all sides of the Americana musical spectrum.

Formed to invoke emotion through tone and energy, The Commonheart is a band configured of up and coming artists from the Pittsburgh area who came together to create a soulful sound for music lovers. The Commonheart takes rock riffs, gritty vocals and a screaming organ to deliver rock ‘n’ roll with a heavy blues, soul and gospel influence. Their music is a true testament to the past, echoing once again the full circle of music and sound.

13 breweries will have beer selections featured at WinterFest, including brews from Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Beech Mountain Brewing Co., Blowing Rock Brewing Co., Blue Blaze Brewing Co., Boondocks Brewing, Booneshine Brewing Co., Kettell Beerworks, Lost Province Brewing Company, Mica Town Brewing Company, Noble Cider, Pisgah Brewing Company, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

The 13 breweries will be positioned on the main level of the venue as well as the second/balcony level, which overlooks the stage. “We also added a new cidery this year,” said Talia Freeman, Director of Marketing for Beech Mountain Resort, “That should be a nice complement for all the patrons!”

Beech Mountain Resort operates a free shuttle bus to and from the event to the following locations: Pinnacle Inn, Beech Alpen Inn, Top of Beech Inn, and 4 Seasons at Beech. Additional lodging can be found at Beech Mountain Chalet Rentals, Accommodations Center, and Beech Mountain Realty.

Stop by Beech Mountain Resort this Saturday to support a good cause with SmileOn ADG, try some excellent craft brews from local breweries, eat delicious food from Beech Mountain Taproom and Grill, and dance the night away to the music of The Harris Brothers and The Commonheart.

Shots from last year’s WinterFest:

