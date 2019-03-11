Sky Valley Zip Tours Kicks Off 2019 Season on April 5th with Course Improvements & Special Offer

Published Monday, March 11, 2019 at 9:37 am

Since 2012, Sky Valley Zip Tours has been delighting High Country visitors with unforgettable mountain zip line adventures. Easily accessible from Boone and Blowing Rock, but located deep in the woods down a gravel road, the attraction offers a variety of tours to satisfy all ages and levels of thrill-seekers. Each of these experiences begins with an ATV ride and Ground School training with expert Zip Rangers:

Daytime Canopy Tour – This 3-hour tour covers 10 zip lines (including the famous Big Mama), over a mile of cable, elevations up to 300 feet, a cliff jump, and 120-foot long swinging bridge.

Zip & Sip – Enjoy a craft beer and half-priced appetizer at a local restaurant following the Canopy Tour.

Night Flight – Launched in 2018, this 1.5-hour tour starts at dark on select weekends and covers the first half of the Canopy Tour and ends with the cliff jump, all under the light of the moon.

Whistle Pig Adventure Park – A separate course, designed specifically for kids ages 4 and up, includes 7 zip lines, a bridge, and 20-foot slide out of the trees.

Over the winter, Sky Valley staff reworked lines 7, 8 and 9 of the Canopy Tour to increase zip line lengths and improve angles for viewing the natural beauty surrounding the course. Lines 7 and 8 border and cross the rushing Flannery Fork Creek and approach a 35-foot tall cascading waterfall. Between lines 8 and 9, guests walk across the swinging bridge over the waterfall. Line 9 now crosses under line 8, allowing guests the joy of viewing others in their party from above or below while in motion!

To celebrate the course improvements and the start of their eighth season, Sky Valley is offering a special promotion for their Canopy Tour. Between now and March 31st, buy two tickets for $99 (a 45% discount). These tours must be completed between April 5th and May 23rd, but the gift certificates can be purchased now and booked later. The deal is only available at this private link: CLICK HERE

As each tour can only accommodate 10 guests, it is highly recommended to review safety requirements and book in advance, either online or by phone at 828.264.0002. For more information about Sky Valley Zip Tours or to book your adventure, visit https://www.skyvalleyziptours.com/.

