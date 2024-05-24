Skip Sickler and Morgan McCarver Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence Through June 2

Coming to Blowing Rock? Come visit the artists in residence at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, beginning Memorial Day and running everyday through Labor Day week, 10 am to 5 pm.

Two artists kick off our season, Skip Sickler, photography, and Morgan McCarver, ceramics.

Photography has been a natural companion to Skip’s love of nature and his career as a National Park Service ranger and outdoor professional. It’s been over 50 years since Skip received his first 35 mm camera and his combination of nature and artistry will feed your soul. While Skip’s work is carried in local galleries, this will be the only large-scale show of his work during 2024. Come enjoy Skip’s work at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock from May 27 through June 2.

Born and raised in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Morgan is inspired by strong past and present female mentors. Morgan is a ceramicist who works in porcelain which is fired at higher temperatures and results in a clay body that’s firmer and more durable than other types of ceramics. Morgan feels this thinner, yet stronger thickness, is ideal for creating her beautiful intricate and delicate designs. Come enjoy Morgan’s work from May 27 through June 2 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

