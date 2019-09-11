Sixth Annual Blowing Rock Music Festival Features Entertainment from Noon Until Sunset on September 14

Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 2:15 pm

By Joe Johnson

The Blowing Rock Music Festival is back this year to welcome a variety of talent to the event stages at The Blowing Rock Attraction at 432 Rock Road, Blowing Rock, NC on Saturday, September 14.

The Blowing Rock Music Festival presents an impressive lineup at a unique venue where attendees can enjoy intimate concert spaces and amazing views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Headline entertainers for the 2019 Blowing Rock Music Festival include The Harris Brothers, Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers, Shelby Rae Moore Band, Soul Benefactor, Jeff Little Trio, Wayne Henderson, The Neighbors, Charlie Carpenter, Cecil Palmer and Gloria Coffey, Mitch and Masten, and more.

Performances will begin on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and will last until dusk; gates for the festival will open at 8:30 a.m. Music will run continuously on two different stages until performances have ended. The Harris Brothers will be featured as the last performers to hit the stage at the festival.

“The parking lot at The Blowing Rock Attraction is the main venue,” said Charlie Sellers, proprietor of The Blowing Rock, “Attendee parking is in the field nearby on 321; for those who need it, shuttle services will be available from parking areas to the venue. There will be food vendors on-site, and of course, coolers are also welcome. You are free to come and go as you please. Chairs and seating can be brought in first thing Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. so that attendees can go ahead and rope off their space. We also have a small stage set up for the pickup bands directly across from the Blowing Rock attraction itself. Attendees who buy tickets to the festival are allowed access to The Blowing Rock attraction as well!”

The outdoor event takes place rain or shine; even extreme weather like 2018’s hurricane prompted a reschedule, not a cancellation.

Tickets for adults are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Tickets for children 12 and under are $10. VIP Tents are made available at the festival every year; however, the VIP tents at this years’ festival have been sold out. 450 tickets have already been sold and 200 tickets remain available for the festival; advance tickets will be available until 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 12.

For tickets, call The Blowing Rock at 828.295.7111 or 828.295.4812 or the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at 828.295.7851. For more information and an updated list of performers, visit theblowingrock.com/the-annual-blowing-rock-music-festival.

Sponsors for The Blowing Rock Music Festival include the Blowing Rock Ale House and Inn, Meadowbrook Inn, Chetola Resort, Ragged Gardens, Woodlands BBQ, Greenpark Inn, Village Inns of Blowing Rock, Sunset and Vine, Mountainaire Inn and Cabins, New Public House and Inn, The Town Tavern, Tweetsie Railroad, PIP Triad, and WNC Magazine.

The Blowing Rock Music Festival is hosted by the Blowing Rock Attraction and the Harris Brothers.

The Blowing Rock Music Festival Lineup

The Main Stage

12:00 Festival Opener

12:30 – 1:15: Charlie Carpenter

1:30 – 2:15: The Neighbors

3:30 – 4:15: Shelby Rae Moore Band

4:30 – 5:15: Soul Benefactor

5:30 – 6:15: Jeff Little Trio

6:30 – 7:15: Larry Sparks and The Lonesome Ramblers

7:30 – Until: The Harris Brothers

—————————— —

The Rock Stage

1:00 – 1:45 Cecil Palmer and Gloria Coffey

2:00 – 2:45 The Harris Brothers

3:00 – 3:45 Wayne Henderson

4:00 – 4:45 Mitch & Masten

