Sing! Inspire! Celebrate Your Voice! Appalachian Youth Chorale Kicks Off Tonight, Jan. 27

Published Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:59 am

By Sherrie Norris

If you have children who love to sing – or know those who do — an exciting opportunity is kicking off for them tonight at the Broyhill Music Center on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone.

Spring registration is now open for the Appalachian Youth Chorale, an awesome chance for local kids and teens, ages 7-14, who enjoy singing and desire to come together with their peers.

According to the Appalachian State University Community Music School, the mission of the chorale is to engage all young musicians of Boone and the surrounding communities with a unique choral experience that gives each musician an opportunity to find and share their voice.

“We sing to connect, create community and discover artistry. Young musicians will experience learning music from a variety of cultures, explore healthy vocal technique, music reading and notation, performance skills and movement.”

Furthermore, we’re told, The Appalachian Youth Chorale provides a creative place for musical storytelling, something for which our region has long been known.

All skill levels are welcome, no audition is required – and every participant will receive an individual voice lesson/coaching during the program.

Chorale rehearsal dates and times are Mondays, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. each week from Jan. 27 to May 4, 2020. Sessions will be held in Room 225 of the Broyhill Music Center.

No commitment is required for the first two rehearsals, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, so bring the kids on out to see if this is something they would like to pursue.

Performance Calendar for Appalachian Youth Chorale:

April 3: Tentative Performance- Gallery Walk at the Turchin Center, Time: TBD

April 25: Performance for Mountaineer Choral Festival- 3:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall

April 27: Dress Rehearsal – 6-7:30 p.m., Broyhill Music Center Recital Hall

April 28: Performance at Appalachian Choral Concert – 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall

May 2: Tentative: Full day Choral Clinic in Charlotte with a trip to Carowinds

May 4: Final Sharing – 7 p.m., Broyhill Music Center Recital Hall

About ASU Community Music

In collaboration with the Hayes School of Music, Community Music School provides access to a quality music education for people of all ages and all socioeconomic status in Boone and surrounding areas through the following:

Providing opportunity: Access to a quality music education for people of all ages and all socioeconomic status in Boone and surrounding areas.

Focusing on engagement: Focusing on engaging and partnering with the community to cultivate and nurture creativity and a passion for music

Striving to empower: We strive to empower the individual while embodying a dynamic community of diversity and inclusion.

Creating music: Creating an artistic environment of acceptance, musical exploration, while embracing the integral role of music in our lives.

Cost, Registration and Scholarships

The cost for one semester of AYC is $185 per participant. There is some tuition assistance available (and individual payment plan possibilities) with more information given upon inquiry. ASU students and families are eligible for a 5% discount on all orders.

Assistance funding comes primarily through donations. “We appreciate your honesty about your needs, as we have limited funds and want to make these programs possible for the maximum number of families.”

All payments must be processed through Appalachian State’s Conference and Camp Services.

Any billing questions should be directed to Lisl Doughton, CMS Program Manager, at [email protected]

If you are committed to participating in AYC, but are not able to make the 50% deposit, please contact Lisl Doughton, or Dr. Nicole Sonbert, Director, at [email protected]

For more information, call or email [email protected] or 828-262-3029 (Community Music School, Hayes School of Music, ASU) or look on Facebook: www.facebook.com/appstate.cms

