Sherrie Norris Lovin’ Spoonful Cooking Column: Welcome Spring and Easter

By Sherrie Norris

In the coming days, Christians all over the world will be observing one of the most important events of our faith as we acknowledge — and celebrate — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

I believe that our celebration of Easter in the springtime is no coincidence, as everything beautiful in nature returns to life again.

When I was younger, the old-timey winters, much like the one we have just experienced, were so long. This one that we are just exiting seems to have flown by, and now, both spring and Easter are arriving rather quickly.

For many of us, there is much planning and preparation as we anticipate family gatherings for Easter, whether for a Sunday brunch, lunch or after-the-hunt party for the kids. Hopefully, this week and next we can help as you plan your special time together.

Orange Glazed Ham

1 (6 to 8-lb.) fully cooked bone-in ham half

1 cup water

1 cup orange juice

2/3 cup orange marmalade

1/3 cup mustard

3 tsp. dry mustard

Heat oven to 325°F. Place ham, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Pour water into bottom of pan. Bake for 1 hour.

Remove ham from oven. Add juice to pan. Trim any fat from ham. Score ham diagonally at 1-inch intervals, cutting about ¼- inch deep; score in opposite direction to form diamond shapes.

In small bowl, combine marmalade and mustards; mix well. Brush half of marmalade mixture over ham. Spoon pan juices over ham.

Return to oven; bake 1 to 1½ hours, spooning pan juices frequently over ham and brushing with remaining marmalade mixture. Let ham stand in roasting pan for 15 minutes before slicing, spooning pan juices frequently over ham.

Hash Brown Quiche

1 (16 oz.) pkg. frozen shredded hash brown potatoes, thawed

¼ cup butter, melted

5 eggs, lightly beaten

1½ cup shredded Swiss cheese

1 cup cooked ham

¼ cup milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Press potatoes into greased pie plate; brush with melted butter. Bake until lightly browned, about 10-15 minutes. In large bowl, stir together beaten eggs, milk, cheese, ham, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over potato crust. Bake until center is set, about 20 minutes until browned on top

Heavenly Ambrosia

1 (8 oz.) tub Cool Whip

2 cans (11 oz. each) mandarin orange sections, drained

1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple, drained

3 cups Kraft miniature marshmallows

2 cups Baker’s Angel Flake Coconut

Toasted sliced almonds (optional)

Spread whipped topping onto bottom and up sides of 2½ qt. serving bowl. Refrigerate.

Mix oranges, pineapple, marshmallows and coconut in large bowl. Spoon into whipped topping-lined bowl. Refrigerate at least one hour or until ready to serve. Garnish with almonds if desired.

For Classic Ambrosia: Gently stir whipped topping into fruit mixture and refrigerate as directed above. Stir before serving.

Candy Eggs

2 boxes powdered sugar

2 sticks butter or margarine

1 small pkg. finely chopped nuts

1 small bottle maraschino cherries, drained and finely chopped

1 can crushed pineapple, well drained

1 cup coconut

1 tsp. salt

1 small can of Carnation milk

1 (12 oz.) pkg. chocolate chips

1/3 block paraffin

In large bowl, mix sugar, butter, nuts, cherries, pineapple and coconut. Add salt. Add just enough milk to hold ingredients together firmly. Shape into oval “eggs” and allow to dry for a few minutes. Melt chocolate chips and paraffin in double boiler or in microwave at short intervals, taking care not to burn. Dip “eggs” into melted chocolate and set on waxed paper to dry. When chocolate is set, eggs can then be personalized and decorated as desired.

Robin’s Nests

1 (7-oz.) jar marshmallow cream

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

2 Tbsp. butter or margarine, melted

1 can (5 oz.) Chow Mein noodles

1 cup pastel M & M candy pieces

Powdered sugar

In a mixing bowl, beat marshmallow cream, peanut butter and butter until smooth. Fold in noodles and M & Ms. On waxed paper, form mixture (by 1/3 cupful) into 3-inch “nests.” Chill for 30 minutes. Dust with powdered sugar. Place several M & M in each nest. Makes about 9 servings.

