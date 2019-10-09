Shady Valley Elementary School in TN Hosts 27th Annual Cranberry Festival Oct 11 and 12

Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 4:17 pm

By Adam Estabrook

On October 11-12, Tennessee’s Shady Valley Elementary School will be hosting its 27th annual Cranberry Festival, celebrating 81 years of educating students. The festival’s focal point will be the school itself, with the aim of supporting the school and its Scholarship Fund.

The school was originally built in 1936 with the purpose of consolidating four other schools, bringing the people of Shady Valley together and strengthening their community throughout the Great Depression. It opened in 1938, providing both employment and education for the area.

The school boasted its own unusual features and amenities, being especially massive in size, with a large playground area to match. Rock and wormy chestnut wood from Shady Valley make up the interior and exterior, making the school a product both of the surrounding area and the camaraderie of the locals.

The festival starts on Friday the 11th with a Bean Supper from 5 to 7 PM, featuring beans, cornbread, coleslaw, and cranberry cookies, with hotdogs also available. Following the meal is an auction of arts and crafts from local residents, with other donated items. There is also a silent auction.

Saturday the 12th opens with a Pancake Breakfast at 7 to 9 AM at the Fire Department. At 10 AM is the Parade, with floats, antique tractors, cars, and other attractions. This is followed by an opening ceremony at Patton Pavilion, held by the school’s principal Dana Smith.

Schoolhouse exhibits will be available from 11 AM to 4 PM, featuring quilt, arrowhead, and robotics displays, with other artwork. There will also be live music, craft booths, and refreshments available throughout the day.

Admission and parking is free, with handicap parking available. Kids can access the bounce house on Saturday, costing $5 for all day admission.

Shady Valley Elementary School is located at 423 TN-133, Shady Valley, TN 37688.

For additional information, call 434-727-2155, or email [email protected]

