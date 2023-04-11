Second Annual F.A.R.M Cafe Disc Golf Tournament to Take Place May 20; Two Introductions to Disc Golf Clinics on May 6

By Kris Testori

Registration is now open for the Second Annual Disc Golf Tournament benefiting F.A.R.M Cafe. in Boone. The Cafe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a healthy and inclusive community by providing high-quality & delicious meals produced from local sources served in a restaurant where everybody eats, regardless of means. At the cafe, diners can pay $10 for a meal—or they can pay nothing. The restaurant follows a pay-what-you-can model and all of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit F.A.R.M. Cafe.

The tournament takes place at Ashe County Park in Jefferson, NC., on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Winners of each division will receive a custom disc from MADD Disc and Innova Champion Discs will provide raffle prizes. The player’s pack will include a F.A.R.M. Café custom tournament t-shirt, a gift card from Infinite Discs, and water provided by Mananalu. There will be an after-party at Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Registration and more information can be found online.

For those who need to learn or brush up on the rules of the game, two introductions to disc golf clinics will be held on Saturday, May 6. The clinic is hosted by community volunteers who are teaching basic rules, safety, and equipment review. The clinics are open to the public and you do not have to participate in the tournament to attend. A pay-what-you-can donation for the clinics will be accepted at the event with 100% of the clinic proceeds benefiting F.A.R.M. Café. No equipment is needed and discs will be available for practice. There will be a participant raffle with prizes provided by event sponsor, Innova Champion Discs. More information can be found here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

