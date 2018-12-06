Santa’s Toy Box Accepting Donations and Looking for Volunteers This Christmas Season

Published Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 3:15 pm

Santa’s Toy Box is celebrating its 32nd year of operation by providing gifts to families who would otherwise struggle to provide Christmas presents for their children. Santa’s Toy Box has shelves and tables full of new toys and books for parents to choose from for their children.

The project began in 1986 by the Deerfield United Methodist men and has grown to include many volunteers throughout the community. Families are identified by word of mouth, through churches, doctors’ offices, Social Services, the Health Department, as well as other organizations. 719 children were served in 2017. This year, like every year, the location was offered for free by a local business. Starting this weekend, families will come to Santa’s Toy Box at their designated times, spread across the next couple of weeks, to choose gifts for each of their children from birth to age 15.

Community members are welcome to drop off new toys at several locations: Deep Gap Dollar General, Ortho Carolina, Ortho Physical Therapy, Juicee Coil Vapes, Haircut 101, the State Employees Credit Union at New Market Center, Circle K on Hwy 105, Watauga Opportunities, and the Student Union at ASU.

Unwrapped toy donations will also be accepted at Boone’s Christmas Parade on December 8.

Santa’s Toy Box also accepts tax-deductible donations, which will be used to purchase new toys at: Santa’s Toy Box, c/o Deerfield United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1337, Boone, NC 28607. Checks should be made out to Santa’s Toy Box.

Anyone interested in volunteering can reach Shawn or Anita Fogle at 828-719-9627. Santa’s Toy Box would not be successful without the generosity of local individuals and businesses.

