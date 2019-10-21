Saloon Studios Featuring Two Performances Next Month: Barrere & Tackett Nov. 2 and Mark Farner’s American Band Nov. 9

Published Monday, October 21, 2019 at 3:29 pm

By Joe Johnson

This November, Saloon Studios will be hosting two exhilarating performances in their intimate, 100-seat setting; Barrere & Tackett are performing on November 2 at 6:00 p.m. and Mark Farner’s American Band will be performing on November 9 at 6:00 p.m.

Tucked away on 180 acres of Mt. Jefferson, just south of West Jefferson, Saloon Studios is at the heart of a mid 19th-century Old West town replica surrounded by such buildings as a sheriff’s office, undertaker, post office, blacksmith, stables, cantina, and a general store.

However, the saloon not just a replica of a western-style saloon; the location also doubles as a live performance stage and recording venue with state-of-the-art recording equipment, technology, and sound engineering in an intimate, 100-seat setting.

Rock n’ Roll legends as well as up-and-coming acts are invited to the live stage to showcase their greatest hits; rock n’ roll hall of famers such as Dave Mason of Traffic and Steve Cropper of “STAX” Records, Foghat, Molly Hatchet and more have performed at Saloon Studios.

Saloon Studios boasts a team of professionals with industry experience producing concerts and events like you have never experienced before. The team is committed to doing their part by making a difference in the world of music, constantly scouting the cracks and crevices and the underground of almost every music genre, including: country, rock n’ roll, bluegrass, rhythm & blues, Celtic, folk and more.

Saloon Studios Live is excited to continue its 2019 Legends series with Paul Barrere & Fred Tackett on Saturday, November 2! These two multi-talented instrumentalists and performers have become a distinguished part of Little Feat’s sound, and will have the Saloon jamming with the music of Little Feat and more! From the time you turn in the drive, relax and enjoy a worry-free music experience unlike any you’ve had before. Before the show, tour our Old West Town and enjoy complimentary refreshments, then take a seat in our beautiful Saloon for an unforgettable private concert party! After the show, you’ll have a chance to chat with Barrere & Tackett, ask the questions you’ve always wanted answered, take a personal photo, and have your memorabilia signed.

Mark Farner’s American Band is led by Mark Farner, legendary all-American frontman that was the engine who pulled the original Grand Funk Railroad to the top of the charts; today he is a platinum recording artist 30 times over. Farner commands the stage with the same intensity and outpouring of love as he did at the age of 20 during the summer of ’69, and his fans are still flocking to the Captain. The rock patriot’s synergy and open heart come with epic hits that defined a generation, including, “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” “We’re An American Band,” a rendition of “The Loco-Motion,” and “Some Kind of Wonderful,” which can be heard in Saloon Studios’ relaxed setting on November 9.

Make sure to reserve your tickets for Barrere & Tackett and Mark Farner’s American Band today; there is no better intimate, state-of-the-art setting to experience a VIP concert atmosphere.

For more information about Saloon Studios or its upcoming events and performances, visit https://saloonstudioslive.com/ or call 336-877-2374.

