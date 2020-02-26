“Runs for Buns” Fundraiser at Beech Mountain Benefits Colon Cancer Coalition on March 7

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 4:59 pm

By Joe Johnson

Saturday, March 7, Beech Mountain Resort is hosting their inaugural Runs for Buns fundraising event to spread awareness of colon cancer and raise money for the Colon Cancer Coalition. More instantly, the hope is to embrace community member Kelly-Grier Costin and her battle with the disease.

Kelly-Grier Costin is a local mom of three who is trying to raise awareness for colon cancer after being diagnosed with the disease over a year ago. “I was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer in July 2018; I’ve had over five surgeries and 40 rounds of chemotherapy thus far,” said Costin, “We hope raising awareness for this disease will help assure that no one else has to endure anything like that.”

Runs for Buns is a simple concept: participants will solicit pledges per ski/board run, and donations will be made according to how many runs the team or individual completes that day. Ski runs will be tallied at lift 5 from 9am – 5pm on the day of the event; runs on the beginners’ slope will be tallied at lifts 3 and 4 as well.

This fundraiser is similar to the Jimmy Heuga fundraiser event popular at Beech Mountain back in the 1980s. Heuga was American skier who won a bronze medal in the 1964 Olympics and later used his battle with multiple sclerosis to help other people diagnosed with the disease. The competition back then was intense with individuals and teams from the High Country fighting to complete the most runs in a day to raise money for MS.

Register as an individual or with a team and ask family or friends to support your fundraising efforts; to promote friendly competition, prizes will be awarded to the team that raises the most money, however, the goal is simply to have fun while raising awareness for colon cancer. You can register online by visiting this link or by manually picking up a registration packet through the Group Sales office. All packets must be turned in by Thursday, March 5. “If Watauga County or Avery County students or teachers want to participate, we’re doing $30 lift tickets for them as well,” said Talia Freeman, Director of Marketing for Beech Mountain Resort, “All the proceeds from participants’ lift tickets will go back to the Colon Cancer Coalition.”

A silent auction and raffle will also be held on March 7 to further raise money for the Colon Cancer Coalition. Beech Mountain has already received several generous donations for these events from Pisten Bully, Floyd Fest, MerleFest, Rossignol and other great local partners. “We’ve got some really good auction items,” said Freeman, “The community has really gotten behind the cause and given us a lot of items to auction and raffle off. It’s been amazing seeing how the community embraces us!”

Freeman emphasized the continued support that businesses and individuals in the local community have shown toward Runs for Buns and its fundraising efforts. “The bigger picture of this event is how much the community has gotten behind it,” said Freeman, “We’ve got events at Comeback Shack, High Country Yoga, Revolution Boone, Appalachian Mountain Brewing Co., Mellow Mushroom, Avery Community Yoga, Bodegas, The Brick Oven Pizzeria, Fred’s General Mercantile; all of these businesses are donating a portion of their sales to the colon cancer coalition.

Spread awareness about colon cancer and support those afflicted with the disease by registering for Runs for Buns at Beech Mountain on March 7 or simply by making a donation to the organization at Colon Cancer Coalition.

For more information visit the Runs for Buns Facebook page at Runs for Buns Facebook.

Remember to wear blue to represent the Colon Cancer Coalition!

Fundraising can be done in two ways:

Simple Donation. A simple donation is when you donate a flat amount of money regardless of how many or if any runs are completed. Pledge Per Run: Pledge per run is when donors pledge a dollar amount for every ski run completed. Pledge sheets are attached, or you can use the online platform. Pledge sheets are great method for kids.

Silent auction items from the following donors:

COBO

Camp Coffee Roasters

Freds and Larrys Coffee

Poppys Coffee Shop

Mast General Store

High Gravity Adventures

Tweetsie Railroad

Sugar Mountain Resort

Cataloochee Ski Area

App Ski Mountain

Booneshine Brewing Co.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Mountain Khakis

Root Down Hair Studio

Lees-McRae College

Beech Mountain Club

Sugar Mountain Golf Course

Floyd Fest

Merle Fest

Appalachian State University Athletics

Lazy 5 Ranch

High Country Radio

Clean Eatz

Crossfit Postal

Pet Barkery-Banner Elk

Pet Place-Boone

High Country Guide Service

BE Scooped

Sorrentos

Basils

Stick Boy

Bistro Roca

App Cookie Co.

Pedalin Pig

Rossignol

Pistenbully

Heavenly Touch Day Spa

ReGear

Headquarters Bike Shop

River Girls Outfitters

Apple Hill Farm

