‘Rufus Day’ at the Horn in the West Happening on Tuesday to Honor Rufus Edmisten

“Horn in the West” is welcoming home its alumni cast member and former Board Director, Rufus Edmisten, for its performance on Tuesday, July 13. Edmisten, a Boone native, formerly held the positions of North Carolina Secretary of State, Attorney General, and Deputy Chief Counsel for the Senate Watergate Committee and is a well-known political figure and attorney.

The public is invited to join Southern Appalachian Historical Association (SAHA), the nonprofit producer of “Horn in the West,” in celebrating this special occasion.

“We are honored to welcome Rufus and hope to have a packed amphitheater as we celebrate his return,” said Billy Ralph Winkler, Board Director and long-time supporter of SAHA.

To commemorate the occasion, Carl White from “Life in the Carolinas,” a syndicated television show, will be documenting Edmisten’s trip to Boone and viewing of the performance. The crew is planning to capture an interview with Edmisten as he visits Daniel Boone Native Gardens, and “Horn in the West,” attractions located at the Daniel Boone Park at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone.

“It is a pleasure to welcome an alumni principal actor and share this season’s production with him,” said Shauna Godwin, Artistic Director for the outdoor drama. “Our cast and crew are overjoyed to perform for such an important figure in our state’s history.”

The organization has deemed this performance “Rufus Day” and will honor Edmisten’s visit with a special pre-show performance by the Watauga Community Band. The band will begin performing at 6:30 p.m. Gates for the drama open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

The “Life in the Carolinas” special will air at a later date. For more information about the television special, visit www.lifeinthecarolinas.com.

Tickets for this special performance are available online at horninthewest.com or by calling the Ticket Office at 828-264-2120. Discounts are offered for AAA, AARP, military, law enforcement, educators, and faith leaders.

“We hope to see many of our friends and neighbors from across the state at the show on Tuesday night! It’s going to be a wonderful time of celebrating such a momentous member of our community’s history,” said Winkler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

