Rotary Club of Blowing Rock Announces 7th Annual Charity Auction to be Held on August 17

Published Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:43 pm

The Rotary Club of Blowing Rock is proud to announce its 7th Annual Charity Auction to be held on August 17, 2019 at the American Legion Hall on Wallingford Street in Blowing Rock. The previous auctions have raised almost $170,000, 100% of which goes to charities of the high country.

This years signature piece is “Twilight Oak” a 30”x48” oil on canvas by Hickory artist, Stephen Brooks. Mr Brooks is an avid hiker and has walked the North Carolina Highlands from deep valleys to the highest peaks. Mr. Brooks is “ever looking upward through the tops of trees with their limbs outstretched to the heavens”. Mr. Brooks works have received numerous awards and have been featured in museums and galleries throughout the region.

The event will be both a live auction and silent auction consisting of such items as: restaurant gift cards, a handmade cherry wood table, black walnut framed mirrors, numerous works of art, weekend ski condo, golf outings, a years supply of Kilwins ice cream, and many more.

The Silent Auction starts at 3pm and ends at 5pm. the Live Auction starts at 5pm. Food and refreshments will be served. For more information, please call 828-295-7851.

