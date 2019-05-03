Roan Mountain Rec Foundation Announces HIKERPALOOZA, Appalachian Trail Festival May 4

Published Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:39 am

HIKERPALOOZA, Roan Mountain’s town wide trail festival in celebration of the anniversary of attaining the Appalachian Trail Community #41 designation from the Appalachian Trail Conservancy will be held on May 4, 2019 beginning at 12:00. The current festival lineup includes activities such as “best beard” contest, free disc golf, Appalachian Trail trivia contest, a hot dog lunch served by the “Girls with Wieners” trail magic group, an open mic jam, foot soaks and massage, a special trail themed craft beer release from Johnson City Brewing and tent camping and interactive opportunities in the Roan Mountain Community Park with real Thru Hikers attempting to complete the Appalachian Trail. Musical lineup includes Art Lang and friends, Billy Crawford Band, Tim and Anton Decker, Fiddlin’ Leona and JP Mathes II, Hawk Baby and will close out the evening with the wildly popular headline Twang Bangers. Food and drink specials will be available throughout the village at all the indie restaurants.

Most events are free to the public, and ticketed events will occur for a nominal cover charge due to the generosity of our event partner, The Elizabethton Star, plus the following event underwriters: Appalachian Flooring, Bob’s Dairyland, Brew-Gloo, Carter County Commissioner Mike Hill, Carter County Parks and Recreation, Highlander BBQ, J Rich Photography and Fundraising Consultants, Laporte and Norris Attorneys At Law, Mountain Harbor Bed and Breakfast, NETREP, Roan Mountain Pharmacy, Roan Mountain Rec Foundation, The Station at 19E.

