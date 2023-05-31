Riverkeeper Float Fest Returns on June 24, 2023

Todd, NC – Come out on Saturday, June 24, for the return of the Riverkeeper Float Fest, sponsored by Appalachian Mountain Brewery and hosted by River & Earth Adventures. This family-friendly event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at River & Earth Adventures’ New River Outpost in Todd, NC.

Float Fest proceeds benefit MountainTrue’s Watauga Riverkeeper and help protect clean water in the High Country. “This is a great opportunity to spend a day learning about and enjoying all the river has to offer, and even better, a chance to share it with folks who also care about keeping our waters clean,” says MountainTrue’s Watauga Riverkeeper and High Country Regional Director, Andy Hill.

Appalachian Mountain Brewery will offer craft beer, food, and live music. “We love supporting local nonprofit organizations like MountainTrue. We also love enjoying our craft beer on the river, so this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy both,” says Appalachian Mountain Brewery Founder Chris Zieber.

The riverside fest will also offer cornhole and other outdoor games, as well as opportunities for tubing on the New River with River & Earth Adventures. Boone’s Fly Shop and High Country Guide Service will provide a fly fishing casting clinic and demos throughout the day. Float Fest attendees can also enjoy environmental education activities led by the Watauga Riverkeeper and MountainTrue staff, including opportunities to look at the New River’s underwater habitats using viewbuckets.

About the Watauga Riverkeeper

MountainTrue’s High Country Office is home to your Watauga Riverkeeper. The MountainTrue High Country Office is located in Boone, serving communities in the Watauga, New, and Elk river watersheds. The Watauga Riverkeeper protects your right to a safe, fishable, swimmable, drinkable Watauga River by working with partners to remove the Ward’s Mill Dam; conducting regular testing of E. coli, water chemistry and microplastics; supporting native biodiversity through habitat restoration and stream bank repair; holding polluters accountable.

About MountainTrue

MountainTrue champions resilient forests, clean waters, and healthy communities. We are committed to keeping our mountain region a beautiful place to live, work, and play. Our members protect our forests, clean up our rivers, plan vibrant and livable communities, and advocate for a sound and sustainable future for all. MountainTrue is active in the Broad, French Broad, Green, Hiwassee, Little Tennessee, New, and Watauga watersheds and is home to the Broad Riverkeeper, French Broad Riverkeeper, Green Riverkeeper, and Watauga Riverkeeper.

