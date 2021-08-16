Relaunch Sunday This Weekend at Boone United Methodist Church with New Senior Pastor

Boone United Methodist Church announces Relaunch Sunday, happening this Sunday, Aug. 22, with new Senior Pastor Ed Glaize, who began serving the Church last month.

Rev. Dr. Ed Glaize joins Boone UMC from the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church with 32 years of service in that region. With experience leading both small and large churches, Ed most recently served as the District Superintendent of the Dothan District. As a recipient of the Annual Conference Harry Denman Award for evangelism, Ed’s passion in ministry is for helping lead congregations to make disciples of Jesus Christ. After receiving an undergraduate degree from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Ala., he received a master’s degree from Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., and a doctorate degree from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Ga. Ed also has served as a Public Affairs Officer in the United States Air Force.

Relaunch Sunday marks the return of three distinct worship services. Following is the new weekly schedule for worship and activities:

· 8:30 am – Praise and Worship service in the Sanctuary

· 9:45 am – Sunday School for adults and children

· 10:30 am – Fellowship in the Courtyard behind the church (will move to Chapel during inclement weather)

· 10:55 am – Crossroads contemporary worship service in the Family Life Center

· 11:00 am – Traditional Worship service in the Sanctuary



Also happening Sunday, Aug. 22, is a Churchwide End of Summer Picnic, beginning at 5:00 pm. People of all ages are invited, whether currently involved at Boone UMC or not! Bring a lawn chair and gather outside for Ed’s Hot Dog Bar! Hamburgers also will be served, followed by a homemade ice cream bar. Fun activities include live music and lawn games.

About Boone United Methodist Church

Boone United Methodist Church (Boone UMC), located near Downtown Boone, is a church with ministries for people of all ages, from birth to 110. Boone UMC, which first opened its doors more than 150 years ago, belongs to the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Boone UMC’s mission of, “Loving our community and inviting all to discover life in Christ,” centers its ministry around opportunities for worship, connection, and service.###

