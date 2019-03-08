Real.Good.Ways to Support F.A.R.M. Café this Spring!

Published Friday, March 8, 2019 at 8:59 am

Lots of exciting events coming up at F.A.R.M. (Feed All Regardless of Means) Cafe at 617 West King Street.

H & T Chair Company owner, Rick Todd, is generously covering the meal cost for an upcoming Buy Boone Lunch on Wednesday, March 13 from 11-2pm. Each and every additional donation received that day will be utilized by the cafe in its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country. Just like each day at F.A.R.M Cafe, guests are encouraged to donate what they are able for a great lunch.

Next up is the March ‘Local Lunch’ and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture takeover on Thursday, March 21. This event will feature a meal created from local ingredients sourced through the High Country Food Hub. Shake the hands behind Watauga County’s online local marketplace and learn more about the amazing products grown or made within one hundred miles of Boone, NC.

It’s that time of year again and everyone is invited to the Real.Good.Party! on Thursday, April 11th, from 6-10pm at Boone Saloon. There will be music, a cash bar, food, exciting raffle packages, a silent auction, dancing, and just a few special surprises. Tickets are available now at F.A.R.M. Cafe for a suggested donation of $25/person and $15/student.

F.A.R.M cafe is a non-profit, donate-what-you-can cafe dedicated to building a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources whenever possible. The cafe operates Monday-Friday 11-2pm. For more information on F.A.R.M cafe and its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country, please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

