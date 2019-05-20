Raising Grandchildren? High Country Caregivers Offering Summer Camp Scholarships

Published Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:24 pm

If you are among the growing number of grandparents raising grandchildren in your home, you need to know about High Country Caregivers, a local nonprofit organization designed to help kinship caregivers in their journey.

Serving the High Country since 2008, the organization provides valuable support, resources and information to those who have taken on the responsibility of surrogate parenting due to the absence of the biological parents.

Realizing that many of you have concerns for the safety and wellbeing of your grandchildren at all times, and especially during the summer months, HCC would like to help you by providing summer camp opportunities.

Thanks to a partnership with The Kennedy-Herterich Foundation, the organization desires to help children have a safe and fun summer experience through a new program known as “Coach’s Kids.”

Honoring the legendary retired ASU football coach, Jerry Moore, who also serves on the HCC Board of Directors, “Coach’s Kids” is providing a limited number of scholarships to Blowing Rock Summer Day Camp for children in the area being raised fulltime by their grandparents or other relatives.

The camp is offered to rising kindergarten-rising sixth graders. Activities include games, arts and crafts, swimming at the pool, weekly field trips, hiking, fishing and more.

Registration is now open with limited slots available during the eight-week camp schedule, beginning June 17-Aug. 5.

If you and your family meet the criteria mentioned above, are interested in becoming a member of the local support group for kinship caregivers and learning more about summer camp opportunities, call (828)-832-6366, or email Jacob Willis, executive director, at

[email protected].

For more information about summer camp in Blowing Rock, visit www.townofblowingrocknc.gov.

