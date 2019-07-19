Purveyors of Art and Design Materials Celebrates 30 Years in Business with Open House July 27

Published Friday, July 19, 2019 at 9:10 am

On July 1st, Purveyors of Art & Design Materials, now located at 112 Aldridge Park on Highway 105 South, celebrated their 30th anniversary. Originally launched as an art supply house primarily serving Appalachian State University students. Over the years, owner Mike Hill has morphed the company into a true soup-to-nuts art business. By the winter of 1990 full service affordable custom framing was added to the mix…expanding over the thirty year span to include a ridiculously expansive selection of moulding choices that fill two rooms, plus the highest level of conservation standards. In 2004, Hill acquired the Wildflowers Publishing company, a producer of digital art reproductions. He soon expanded this operation to include publication design, fine art photography, commission art and pop art illustration projects and imaging to the service list. In 2008 he relocated all these various enterprises into one location that is equivalent distant from Boone and Banner Elk and boasts a killer view of Grandfather Mountain.

A celebration and open house will be held on Saturday July 27 from 1-4 pm. Art materials will be on sale 40% off, demos, client encounters and libations will be available.

