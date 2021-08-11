Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test Required to Enter High Country Beerfest Later This Month

By Nathan Ham

The return of the High Country Beerfest is slated for Saturday, August 28 at the High Country Fairgrounds with a couple of big changes in store for the in-person event.

On Tuesday, festival organizers announced on social media that due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the High Country, festival-goers must have proof of full vaccination for COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the beerfest.

Each person will need to present their vaccine card, photo of their vaccine card or a digital copy of the card along with the event ticket and identification at the entrance. Each person must have had their final vaccine shot at least two weeks prior to August 28.

Last year, the High Country Beerfest was held virtually due to the virus and unfortunately, new positive cases have started ramping up again in the area. As of Wednesday morning, there were 59 active cases in Watauga County, 57 active cases in Ashe County and 13 active cases in Alleghany County. A total of 139 people in the three-county region are being actively monitored for the virus.

High Country Beerfest is still expecting around 35 North Carolina breweries to be on hand offering numerous beers to sample. There will also be food to purchase as well as three bands playing music throughout the day. Attendees interested in learning more about the beer-making process can attend free seminars that will be taking place throughout the day as well.

For more information on the High Country BeerFest, visit their website at https://hcbeerfest.com/. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

