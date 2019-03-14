Potters of the Blue Ridge Sponsored a Tea Party for Upcoming for Empty Bowls Event on March 30

Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12:01 pm

Empty Bowls at Watauga High School is gearing up…. So have the potters from the High Country.

On March 13th, Potters of the Blue Ridge Sponsored a tea party to celebrate the making and presenting of a collection of Tea Pots made for our Local Empty Bowls event.

The Tea Pot Challenge dates back quite a few years when Lucy Hamilton started it in her ceramic’s classes at the Craft Enrichment Program through ASU. The way the challenge works is: Potters make the 4 parts to a teapot, the body, the handle, the spout and the lid. Then the potters exchange parts before they are fired. Everyone goes home with the challenge of 4 unrelated parts. The goal is for everyone to creating a Tea Pot which will be unique, maybe lovely, maybe more fun. Then they gather back together to see their collaborative efforts at the Annual Tea Party sponsored by Bob Meier and Potters of the Blue Ridge. These Tea pots are in Doe Ridge Pottery Gallery and will be on display until they are moved to Watauga High School to be added to the silent Auction at the Watauga County Empty Bowls event. WHS Empty Bowls takes place March 30th from 4:30-6:00 . All proceeds are given back to our county for “families struggling with food insecurity”

Tickets have a minimum suggested price of $20

More information check out Empty Bowls on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Community/WHS-Empty-Bowls-797243550409703/

