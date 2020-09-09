PlayWell Collaborative Event to Take Place at Watauga County Public Library Saturday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:48 pm

By Harley Nefe

The Watauga County Public Library is partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) High Country for an inclusivity grant that provides opportunities for communities to be inclusive and offer mental wellness programming to all.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Watauga County Public Library will be presenting the PlayWell Collaborative, an in-person COVID-19 sensitive event exploring movements to relieve chronic stress, to have fun and to discover the power of play.

The event location will take place on the library lawn for people ages 13 and up. Individuals interested in attending the event should look for two tents. When facing the main entrance to the library, the lawn can be accessed by going to the right and walking behind the butterfly garden and using the green walkway to the tents.

Registration for the PlayWell Collaborative is required, as space is limited. To RSVP, individuals can call the Watauga Public Library Adult Services at 828-264-8784, X 2. Interested individuals can also register for the event by emailing [email protected] and putting ‘PlayWell Collaborative RSVP’ in the subject line.

A rain date for this event is scheduled for Sept. 19.

For more information about the event, see the infographic below.