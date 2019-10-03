Plan to Eat at F.A.R.M. Cafe on Oct 16th When Boone Chamber of Commerce ‘Buys Boone Lunch’

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:47 am

On Wednesday October 16th between 11am and 2pm, everyone is welcome to Feed All Regardless of Means (F.A.R.M.) Cafe at 617 West King Street for another ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ event. Just like each day at F.A.R.M Cafe, guests can donate what they are able to for a great lunch featuring locally sourced ingredients. On this day, the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce will cover the cost of the meal through a generous donation. Each and every additional donation will be utilized by the cafe in its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country.

The vision of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce is to unite businesses, professionals, organizations, groups, educational institutions, and individuals who are committed to building a better community. The Chamber offers numerous educational opportunities, networking events, and leadership programs to support local business and professional development. To learn more, say hello to the staff and members volunteering during the October 16th event. David Jackson, President and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, shares

“The Boone Area Chamber recognizes the important role F.A.R.M. Cafe plays in our community, and we’re excited to help raise support and shine light on their efforts. We’ve brought our Watauga Leadership classes to F.A.R.M. Cafe for the past several years and it is one of the most impactful visits on our journey. To see the inclusive and supportive atmosphere Renee and her team have created, where people from all walks of life and circumstances can enjoy a meal and conversation together, is nothing short of inspiring. Those conversations have been catalysts to help people keep moving in a positive direction with their lives. Boone is a caring community and what you experience at F.A.R.M. Cafe everyday is among the very best examples of that positive outreach. We are proud to have our opportunity to Buy Boone Lunch and invite our members and local business communities to come enjoy a delicious meal and thank the F.A.R.M. Cafe team for what they’ve created and cultivated over the years.”

F.A.R.M Cafe is a non-profit, pay-what-you-can community cafe that builds a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources when available, in a restaurant where everybody eats, regardless of means. The cafe operates Monday-Friday 11-2pm. For more information on F.A.R.M Cafe and its mission to fight insecurity in the High Country please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

