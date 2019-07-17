Piano and Double Bass Concert at St. Mary of the Hills on July 21

Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:25 am

Dr. Adam Booker and Sally Booker bring their considerable talents to the Summer Concert Series at St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock this Sunday, July 21 at 3 p.m. The Bookers have chosen a varied program for double bass and piano, ranging from well-known compositions by Serge Koussevitsky (Humoresque and Chanson Triste) and Ernst Bloch’s hauntingly beautiful Prayer, to more recent compositions by Andres Martin, Michal Bylina and Adam Booker himself.

Dr. Booker teaches double bass in the Hayes School of Music at AppState University. He holds a Doctorate in Jazz Double Bass Performance from the University of Texas, Austin, and degrees in Composition and Jazz Studies from Texas State University, San Marcos. He has performed with both symphony orchestras and jazz ensembles in the US and overseas, and on several recordings, as well as with pop music icon, Elvis Costello.

Mrs. Booker holds a Master’s degree in Vocal Performance and a Bachelor’s in Piano Performance and has taught in colleges as well as privately. Aside from her own career, she joins her husband, Adam, on the musical stage on special occasions.

The Friends of Music at St. Mary’s sponsors the Summer Concert Series, which features artists from around northwest North Carolina and ranges from classical musicians to traditional local music. Sunday’s concert will be in the nave of the church and is free and open to everyone. St. Mary of the Hills is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information, please call the church office at 828-295-7323 or follow us on Facebook @MusicfromSt.MaryoftheHills.

Comments

comments