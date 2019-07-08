Patti LaBelle Next Performance in Line at Schaefer Center for An Appalachian Summer Festival

Published Monday, July 8, 2019 at 3:25 pm

By Hailey Blevins

An Appalachian Summer’s 35th season is well underway. Along with lectures and workshops, film, theatre and visual arts, the festival features a series of live music performances. So far, the season has featured Ben Folds, a NC native pianist and singer-songwriter, with the Winston-Salem Symphony, conducted by Jacomo Rafael Bairos. Patti LaBelle is the next scheduled live music performance, bringing her talent to the Schaefer Center on July 13 at 8 p.m.

A Multi Grammy Award-winner singer and actress, Patti LaBelle is widely regarded as the queen of rock and soul, known for her performances of music ranging from rhythm and blues renditions to spiritual ballads and everything in between. Among the songs she has received acclaim for are “Lady Marmalade,” “When You Talk About Love,” “New Attitude,” and the number one duet with Michael McDonald, “On My Own.”

Throughout her career, LaBelle has been nominated for and received numerous awards, including: Grammy Awards for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance; NAACP Image Awards for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Performance and Outstanding Female Artist; Grammy Hall of Fame induction for “Lady Marmalade”; the BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award and many more.

Tickets to the show are $45 for adults or $25 for students/children. A “Pick 5” discount is available for 10% off adult tickets. Some restrictions apply to this discount, and the discount only applies to purchases at the box office or by phone at 800-841-2787. Tickets can also be purchased online at appsummer.org/schedule/id/patti-labelle without a discount.

For more information about this event or other upcoming An Appalachian Summer Festival events, visit appsummer.org.

