Pack-the-Mack: App State Men’s Soccer and Picnic at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex on October 1

Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 2:25 pm

A Pack-the-Mack fundraiser will be held Tuesday, October 1 when the Appalachian State Men’s Soccer hosts border rival East Tennessee State. A picnic-style dinner for $7 per person will be offered in the parking lot by the stadium field prior to the game. Dinner includes burgers, hotdogs, sides, desserts, and a drink. As with all ASU home soccer games, there is no charge for attendance. 100% of all dinner sales will go toward returfing and maintaining the fields TMSC. The first phase of returfing was completed last spring on the stadium field. The second phase will be done in approximately 5 years.

What: Pack-the-Mack picnic-style dinner.

Why: Fundraiser to help returf and maintain the fields at Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1 – ASU Men vs. East Tennessee State, 5:30pm dinner, 7pm game.

Where: Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex, Boone

Cost: $7 per person for dinner, game is free

Built in 2007, the Ted Mackorell Soccer complex is owned and operated in a three-way partnership with Appalachian State’s Men’s and Women’s Soccer programs, High Country Soccer Association, and Watauga County Parks and Recreation.

