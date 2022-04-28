Opening Day for the King Street Market is Tuesday May 3rd at 126 Poplar Grove Connector

The King Street Market is returning for its sixth season starting May 3rd!

From May to October, King Street Market is your weekday connection to local produce, meat, crafts and baked goods. King Street Market runs from 4 pm to 7 pm, every Tuesday. Located at 126 Poplar Grove Connector in front of the Watauga Health Department. There will be music, food trucks and a weekly kids booth.

This season, there will be over 30 vendors with a wide variety of products being sold. The King Street Market will also be hosting events throughout the season including Mayfest, Outdoor Recreation Day, Dia Latino, Tomato Day, Appalachian Heritage Day, Senior Day and Fall Fest, so be on the lookout for more information!

“We are excited to kick off King Street Market’s biggest and best season ever! Our vendors are looking forward to providing the community with their wide variety of products.” – Rachel Kinard: Farmers Market Manager

