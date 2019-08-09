On The Same Page Literary Festival Presents 2019 Authors and Events

Published Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:49 am

Plans for the September 2019 On the Same Page Literary Festival are taking shape and many outstanding opportunities for readers, writers, and book fans of all ages are scheduled for the Festival in its 12th year of celebrating reading in North Carolina’s Ashe County.

Once again, opportunities for attendees to hear and interact with renowned authors through readings, workshops, informal meals, and keynote events are on the schedule. And it’s not too early to begin looking through the lineup of authors and events and begin reading—in fact, the kickoff discussion of Dopesick, this year’s Festival Read, is coming up on August 8.

After an evening with humorous historian Elliot Engel on September 16 (“Master of Mayberry”), the Festival will begin in earnest on the 17th, starting with the final Festival Read event and featuring Robert Gipe, our Appalachian Writer in Residence, reading from his novels and leading a writer’s workshop.

On Wednesday the 18th, Alan Michael Parker will start the day with an intriguing workshop, “That’s Not What Happened.” Historical novelist PT Deutermann will give a reading hosted by the Friends of the Ashe County Library, and AJ Mayhew will read from her much-anticipated second novel. Robert Gipe will continue his workshop on “A Character-Building Experience.”

Thursday morning will feature Stephanie Powell Watts reading and discussing her award-winning novel, No One is Coming to Save Us. A box lunch with Georgann Eubanks (What literature- and/orvfood-based adventure is she on this year?) will be followed by Ronni Lundy reading and discussing Victuals, her latest book about Southern foodways.

On Friday, NC Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green will read and discuss selections from her poetry in the morning, and then, in the afternoon, lead a workshop on writing documentary poetry. In between, attendees may share lunch with Festival authors at local eateries. And, at the end of the day, Beth Macy will give a reading and talk about Dopesick and her latest project, at the Ashe County Arts Center.

Saturday, September 21, will begin with a celebratory breakfast for-Festival Page Turners (donors), and then Diane Chamberlain will give a reading and talk about Big Lies in a Small Town, her in-process novel set in Edenton, North Carolina.

All but two of the Festival events will take place in the Community Room of the Ashe County Public Library, on the hill overlooking West Jefferson. Most are open to the public and free of charge, though reservations are required for the workshops and the Literary Trails Luncheon, with a nominal charge for the box lunch.

Books by Festival authors will soon be available to check out at the Ashe County Public Library or to purchase at the Ashe County Arts Center. And our authors’ books will be on sale at all Festival events: there will be ample signing opportunities.

The On the Same Page Festival is sponsored by the Ashe County Public Library and the Ashe County Arts Council, and is supported with major funding from Skyline Membership Corp., the Friends of the Ashe County Public Library, and the Page Turners.

For more information and scheduling details, go to onthesamepagefestival.org

To make reservations for workshops or lunch, visit or call the Ashe County Arts Center at 336-846-2787.

Comments

comments