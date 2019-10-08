Old Crow Medicine Show Performing at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on November 17

Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:01 pm

“For two decades, Old Crow Medicine Show has helped make old-timey American

music vital…” – NPR Music

Live At The Ryman (out October 4 on Columbia Records via The Orchard), a record which honors the history and traditions of Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium and captures the raucous energy of Old Crow Medicine Show’s performances at the venue. Watch a special unplugged performance of their song “Methamphetamine”, filmed at the Ryman, via Rolling Stone Country HERE. Grammy award-winning American Roots band Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on November 17. The band will be touring in support of their upcoming album,(out October 4 on Columbia Records via The Orchard), a record which honors the history and traditions of Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium and captures the raucous energy of Old Crow Medicine Show’s performances at the venue. Watch a special unplugged performance of their song “Methamphetamine”, filmed at the Ryman, via

Old Crow Medicine Show had the incredible fortune of debuting at the Opry at the Ryman in 2001, and by 2005, were headlining their own shows at the venue. The band’s New Year’s Eve shows, which began in 2009, have become an annual pilgrimage, with their trademark explosive performances continuing to captivate audiences year after year. When combined with their numerous Opry performances, guest spots, television appearances and more, Old Crow Medicine Show has graced the Ryman stage over 40 times. Since the band’s sound and legacy has now become engrained in the Ryman story, their new album Live At The Ryman is a fitting way to preserve these memories for years to come.

Old Crow Medicine Show has received praise from a variety of press including NPR Music, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard and many more. The band has continued to tour extensively since the release of their acclaimed 2018 album Volunteer, which The Associated Press said “combines the band’s familiar buskers-on-steroids vibe with some of the best songwriting its members have ever done.” After 21 years of making music, Old Crow Medicine Show continues to make modern musical statements while at the same time pushing their genre into the future, cementing their legacy as one of the most vibrant and forward-thinking traditional bands of their time.

