OASIS to Host Virtual 5k Fundraiser Oct. 18-24

Published Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:08 pm

By Harley Nefe

OASIS will be hosting a virtual 5k fundraiser event during the week of Oct. 18-24, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month Week of Action.

OASIS offers free and confidential services to victims and survivors of intimate partner violence ranging from immediate emergency shelter to comprehensive, wrap around services and referrals.

The virtual 5k fundraiser is designed to raise awareness about intimate partner violence. While completing the 3.1 miles, participants can reflect on the realities of intimate partner violence, consider their roles in breaking the cycle of violence, think about ways to support survivors and spend time with themselves to heal and grow.

Participants can complete the 5k at any pace, on their own time, and in their own way wherever they want. This means people can choose to walk, run, hike or bike. The 5k can also be completed at once or spread out.

The event is virtual; therefore, no one will be monitoring progress, and there will be no winners for the 5k.

To participate in the event, there is a suggested donation of $25, but anything counts.

All funds raised will help support OASIS in its mission to break the cycle of violence. Community donations allow the organization to flexibly meet the needs of the survivors served.

If a person donates $25 or more, they will receive a 15% off coupon for Mast General Store. The highest donor will receive a $100 Mast Store gift card with some extra goodies, and the second highest donor will receive a $25 Mast Store gift card plus some extras.

All participants can get either an OASIS reusable bag or water bottle for their participation.

For more information and to register for the virtual 5k fundraiser, visit oasis5k.eventbrite.com.