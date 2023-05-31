OASIS, Inc. to celebrate 45 years of service with Midnight at the OASIS

OASIS, Inc. the local nonprofit serving victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence, is celebrating their 45th anniversary this summer with the return of Midnight at the OASIS.

Seeking a way to celebrate the impact of 25 years of service to the High Country, OASIS hosted Midnight at the OASIS for the first time in 2003. Now, 20 years later, they invite our community to join them for the first Midnight at the OASIS since 2019. OASIS leadership states, “OASIS has withstood the test of time through engaged and responsive leadership in our mission to end intimate partner violence and sexual assault. We’ve seen tremendous change—in our agency, in local leadership, and federal legislation. For as long as survivors seek support from their trusted advocate, OASIS will be here to provide it. This promise is kept through the support we receive from our community, so Midnight at the OASIS is a tribute to our friends as well as our mission!”

OASIS will celebrate the on Thursday, July 27th at the beautiful Appalachian View venue in Newland, NC. OASIS is excited to host this event in Avery County, because in addition to 45 years of service, they’re celebrating a decade of service in Avery County! Tickets are on sale now and include drinks from local vendors, delicious food from Gadabouts Catering, music from Delta Fire, and access to a bounty of raffle prizes. Tickets can be purchased at www.oasisinc.org/mao23/. Tickets are $65 after June 1st and will be $75 at the door. Questions can be directed to OASIS Board Members, Kayt Warren and Nancy Crawford at [email protected] and [email protected].

