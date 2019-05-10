Northwestern Studios Presents Two Family-Friendly Dance Productions “Just Dance!” May 17 & 18

Published Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:15 am

Northwestern Studios will present two family-friendly dance productions next weekend. “Just Dance!” will be presented on Friday, May 17th at 6:00pm & Saturday, May 18th at 2:00pm. “The Sun and The Moon: A Children’s Comedic Ballet” will be performed on Saturday, May 18th at 6:00 pm and Sunday, May 18th at 2:00pm. All performances are at Watauga High School’s Ross Auditorium.

“Just Dance!” is a lively show blending many different styles of dance.

The dancers have worked all year learning various elements within each dance style and now get to share what they have learned. The audience will be delighted by the upbeat tap, contemporary, and hip-hop dances, along with performances by the award- winning Northwestern Starz Competition Team. Come support the dancers in the hard work!

“The Sun and The Moon: A Children’s Comedic Ballet” is an original ballet that tells the story of the great and glorious Mother Nature who has set forth a challenge to the Sun and the Moon to settle their argument over who can claim dominion over the skies. It is a dance off! The favorite creatures and flowers of the Sun and the Moon are called in to perform for Mother Nature and her Nature Fairies. Who will Mother Nature and her Nature Fairies choose?! What could possibly go wrong?! Featured performers are Virginia Roth as Mother Nature with Payton Franklin, Emma Knight, and Garrison Lawrence as the Nature Fairies. Sarah Grace Shellman as the Sun, Nickolas Cutillo as the Moon, and Ruby Wilson as Eos. The ballet is directed, staged, and choreographed by Courtney Cutillo-Boccardy with additional choreography by Jana Greer, Stacey Trivett, and Carolyn Mason Ward.

Tickets are $10/student and $14/adult and are available for pre-show purchase at www.northwestern-studios.com.

