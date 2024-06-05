North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Announces 2024 Inductees; Tickets On Sale Now To The Public for the October 17th Event

This fall, the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will pay homage to six North Carolinians with their induction into its Hall of Fame. Those selected have left an indelible mark on the world of music. A ceremony to honor the inductees (presented by Visit Mooresville) will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The public may purchase their tickets at: NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org. The event will not only commemorate the great musical artists to be inducted but will also celebrate the 30 year anniversary of the Hall of Fame organization. The 2024 inductees are:

Petey Pablo (Greenville, N.C.) – Grammy-nominated platinum rap artist known for recording North Carolina’s unofficial anthem “Raise Up”. Other top hits by Petey Pablo include “Freek-A-Leek” and “Carolina Colors,” all which have become radio and sports stadium favorites. Musical collaborations with Timbaland, Black Rob, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne and Ciara have earned him multiple Billboard chart-toppers and platinum certifications by RIAA. He has appeared on the hit TV shows The Shield and Empire, as well as in the hit movie Drumline.

Clarence Avant (Greensboro, N.C.) – Spent over half a century in the music and entertainment business staying circumspectly out of the spotlight. Decades of trailblazing work in the music industry and a unique style of mentorship earned him the title of “The Black Godfather.” Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama have all enjoyed the council and friendship of Clarence Avant. Honorary doctorate degrees have twice been bestowed upon Avant – from Morehouse College and North Carolina A&T University. Avant has received the Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award from the NAACP, the Recording Academy’s Trustees Award, an award from the Jazz Foundation of America, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the prestigious Ahmet Ertegun Award, the President’s Merit Award as a Grammy Icon, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and numerous other music and civic awards.

Mary Cardwell Dawson (Madison, N.C.) – Founder of the National Negro Opera Company in 1941, the first African American opera company in the United States. As an educator, she trained countless young talents to sing opera and brought the splendor of opera to African American audiences across the nation with the establishment of guilds in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, D.C., Newark, and New York. In 1961, Dawson was appointed to the National Music Committee by President John F. Kennedy.

Merge Records (Durham, N.C.) – Independent record label based in Durham, North Carolina. Founded in 1989 by Mac McCaughan and Laura Ballance, Merge is celebrating their 35th anniversary throughout 2024. McCaughan and Ballance started the label as a way to release songs by their own band, Superchunk, as well as the music of their friends. Since then, Merge has grown from a group of friends assembling 7-inch singles in Ballance’s bedroom to one of the most influential independent record labels in the world, releasing the work of artists such as The Magnetic Fields, Neutral Milk Hotel, Lambchop, the Mountain Goats, Caribou, She & Him, Superchunk, and many more.

Tommy Faile (Charlotte, N.C.) – A prolific songwriter, radio and television personality, and baritone vocalist most well known for composing the 1967 hit “Phantom 309” and recording “The Legend of the Brown Mountain Lights.” Faile was a well known bass player and singer, starting out with the Hired Hands in 1949 before joining Arthur Smith and the Crackerjacks in 1951. He launched his own successful TV show in 1969 called The Tommy Faile Show, which aired on Charlotte’s WBTV and made Faile a familiar personality in North Carolina.

Bobby Hicks (Newton, N.C.) – Ten-time Grammy Award-winning fiddler and inductee of the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Fiddlers Hall of Fame. His unparalleled contributions to bluegrass music span over five decades and include over 50 albums, leaving an indelible imprint on the bluegrass world. He has worked with several big names in the genre, such as Bill Monroe, Porter Wagoner, Jesse McReynolds, Carlton Haney, and Jim Eanes. Hicks also spent 23 years as fiddler with superstar bluegrass group Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.

The Ceremony & Celebrating 30 Years:

The 2024 Induction Ceremony, presented by Visit Mooresville, will also celebrate 30 years since the founding of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame (NCMHOF). The event will be held at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in downtown Mooresville, North Carolina. For the special anniversary, attendees will enjoy dinner and a show with performances by inductees. A reception to welcome inductees will begin at 6:00pm and the ceremony begins at 7:00pm. The ceremony is open to the public and tickets are on sale now at: NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org

History of the NCMHOF:

The 501c3 nonprofit organization was formed in Thomasville, NC in 1994 on the basis that North Carolina has long been a hotbed of musical talent and its soil has birthed some of the most influential figures in music. Its mission is to recognize, promote, and commemorate the musical heritage of the State of North Carolina.

In 2008, Mike Curb, a California music executive, entered a partnership with the organization to provide a building in Kannapolis, NC for its museum. The principal office of the organization was then moved from Thomasville, NC to Kannapolis, NC. The NCMHOF museum was officially opened on June 1, 2009 and the first induction ceremony for the newly activated organization was held on October 3, 2009.

Since its inception, 132 names have been recognized with the prestigious honor of induction. From blues to bluegrass, rock & roll to hip-hop, a diverse array of genres and music professions are recognized by the hall. Each having roots in the state and achieving at least 10 years of national prominence.

The NCMHOF museum is located at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis, NC. Sixty-five exhibits display memorabilia from those who have been inducted into its hall. Museum admission is free and guided tours are provided upon request. Donations to support the operations of the NCMHOF museum are appreciated. Interesting pieces that visitors will see on exhibit include: Charlie Daniels’ fiddle; Arthur Smith’s banjo; beat machines from Jermaine Dupri and 9th Wonder; clothing from American Idols Scotty McCreery, Fantasia, Clay Aiken, Kellie Pickler; Jim Lauderdale’s Grammy Award, and so much more. Visitors may also enjoy the Curb Music & Motorsports Museum which adjoins the NCMHOF. The Curb museum showcases the career of Curb|Word record label owner and NASCAR team owner Mike Curb. Learn more at: NorthCarolinaMusicHallOfFame.org.

