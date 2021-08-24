New River Conservancy’s Splash for Cash is Happening This Saturday; Today is the Final Day to Register

By Nathan Ham

The New River Conservancy’s annual Splash for Cash float down the New River is back in 2021 and will be happening this Saturday.

The event will feature a complimentary lunch, drinks and door prizes during the return of the Splash for the Cash event. Splash for the Cash is the New River Conservancy’s annual river cleanup fundraiser celebrating clean water.

Floaters will meet at Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks and Tubes at 9:45 a.m. before departing for the float around 10 a.m. They will float from Zaloo’s to New River State Park Wagoner Access, arriving around 12:30 p.m. Participants will then be shuttled back to Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks and Tubes for lunch.

Tickets for this event are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Registration is required and closes today (August 24).

If you can’t make it for the float you can still enter the raffle to win a wide variety of prizes including river gear, a seaplane ride over Claytor Lake and the New River, or a jet boat ride through the New River Gorge. Raffle winners will be announced at the float on Saturday, but you do not need to be present to win.

Splash for the Cash is presented by Parker’s Electrical Services and Contracting. So far this year, the New River Conservancy has pulled over 14,000 pounds of trash out of the river. All proceeds of this event will go towards river cleanups. The New River Conservancy has set a fundraising goal of $10,000.

For more information about Splash for the Cash or the raffle such as registering or purchasing tickets, please visit https://www.newriverconservancy.org/splash.

The New River Conservancy would like to thank their 2021 Premium Sponsors: Sharpe Falls Power, Buckeye Advisors, River Ridge Land & Cattle Company, and Zaloo’s Canoes Kayaks & Tubes; Paddle Sponsors: The Hotel Tavern and Waters Edge on the New, and Community Sponsors: WKSK – 580 The Farm, Boondocks Brewing, and Global Manufacturing for their contributions. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

