NC Native Plant Society Announces Final Native Plant Sale of the Season in Boone June 18

Bring butterflies, bees and birds to your garden, while you add natural beauty too! This is the last chance of the season to participate in the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society’s annual plant sales for 2022! The sale will be held at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, on Saturday, June 18. The event will run from 8:00am to 12:00pm, rain or shine. If the event is cancelled due to severe weather, June 25 is the rain date.

Along with some of the popular native plant species that were offered in the May sale, a selection of different, summer blooming species will be available on June 18. Besides beauty, native plants provide food and shelter for wildlife, promote a healthy environment, and require less fertilizer and water than non-native species. The NC Native Plant Society promotes legal and ethical sourcing of all plant species and all plants that will be sold are sourced from legitimate growers.

Most perennials will be sold in $6.00 quart and $10.00 gallon containers. Trees, shrubs and rare species will be individually priced. This is the first year that credit cards will be accepted, along with cash and checks. This is a non-profit fund raiser with proceeds from the sales benefitting both Blue Ridge Chapter of the Native Plant Society and the Daniel Boone Native Gardens. “The Daniel Boone Native Gardens (DBNG) appreciates the NC Native Plant Society’s efforts to provide to our community a plant sale offering native plants to gardeners. The proceeds of the sale are used to pay our Horticulturist and to maintain and improve the Gardens.” Said Rebecca Hutchins, Board Chair, (DBNG).

About the Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society:

The mission of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is to promote the enjoyment and conservation of North Carolina’s native plants and their habitats through education, protection, propagation, and advocacy. The Blue Ridge Chapter in Boone is the newest chapter, started in 2015. For more information see https://ncwildflower.org/blue-ridge/.

About the Daniel Boone Native Gardens:

Opened in 1963, the mission of the gardens is to protect and conserve plants in addition to educating visitors about native plants of North Carolina. The Daniel Boone Native Gardens are located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, NC. The Gardens are always open. Donations are welcome. Suggested donation is $2 for adults and free for children under 16. For more information see https://www.danielboonenativegardens.org/.

