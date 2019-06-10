Nature Programs for Kids This Summer at Valle Crucis Community Park

Published Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:20 pm

Valle Crucis Community Park will offer a series of free nature programs for kids on Thursdays throughout the summer. Beginning next Thursday—the day after Watauga County Schools get out—the Park will kick off its programs for kids with a “Wonders of Wetlands” program led by Laura England, Park board member and faculty member in Appalachian’s Department of Sustainable Development.

“We’re so excited to explore the fascinating natural world around us with kids of all ages,” said England. “We have a wide range of topics and experts who will be leading programs with us.”

The Park’s summer environmental education programming will be held weekly from mid-June through mid-August. Upcoming programs include:

Thursday, June 13 (2-3 p.m.): Wonders of Wetlands

Thursday, June 20 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.): Trees of Our Region

Thursday, June 27 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.): Birds of Our Region

Thursday, July 11 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.): Aquatic Adaptations

Thursday, July 18 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.): Kids in the Creek

These programs are free, and no registration is required. Simply meet at the start time under the Cooper Pavilion, which is located by the Park Welcome Center (rain location: Park Welcome Center classroom). Details for these and more kids’ nature programs will be posted on the park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/vallecrucispark.

About the Valle Crucis Community Park

The Valle Crucis Community Park is a 28-acre recreation destination for High Country residents and visitors to the area. The park is open year-round and provides space for a variety of outdoor activities, including picnicking, walking, running, fishing, and birding. The Park’s mission is to provide a safe and peaceful recreation resource and gathering space for our community, preserve open space, and educate our visitors about natural resources and the importance of protecting them for future generations. Valle Crucis Community Park is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a certified North Carolina Environmental Education Center.

For more information, please contact Ashley Galleher at 828-963-9239 or email at [email protected]

