Native Plant Sale to Benefit Daniel Boone Native Gardens This Saturday; Over 300 Plants Offered

Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:02 am

The native plant sale to benefit Daniel Boone Native Gardens will be held this coming Saturday, May 23rd from 8am to noon. The sale will take place at the Gardens. Please notice that Mark donated 32 oconee bells, which normally sell for between $36-$45. Some of the plants have less than 100% donation because of requirements at ASU. The bulk of the Venus flytrap donation is going to support Fairy Day at the Gardens. Happy shopping! Checks or cash only.

DBNG plant sale 5-23-20.

List of plants for sale, compiled by Bob

Qty Common Name Botanical Name Size Sale Price Donation Plant Donor

32 Oconee bells Shortia galacifolia 1.5″ pots $10.00 100% Mark Rose

30 button bush Cephalanthus occidentalis 2.5 quart $6.00 100% Annkatrin Rose

6 beautyberry Callicarpa americana 2.5 quart $6.00 100% Annkatrin Rose

6 wild rose Rosa carolina 2.5 quart $6.00 100% Annkatrin Rose

11 sneezeweed Helenium autumnale 2.5 quart $6.00 80% ASU Greenhouse

8 hoary mountainmint Pycnanthemum incanum 2.5 quart $6.00 80% ASU Greenhouse

1 foamflower Tiarella cordifolia 2.5 quart $6.00 80% ASU Greenhouse

6 smooth oxeye Heliopsis helianthoides 2.5 quart $6.00 80% ASU Greenhouse

6 Sweet Coneflower Rudbeckia subtomentosa 2.5 quart $6.00 80% ASU Greenhouse

4 wild bergamot Monarda fistulosa 2.5 quart $6.00 80% ASU Greenhouse

3 wild columbine Aquilegia canadensis 2.5 quart $6.00 80% ASU Greenhouse

1 black-eyed Susan Rudbeckia hirta 2.5 quart $6.00 80% ASU Greenhouse

10 obedient plant Physotegia virginiana 2.5 quart $6.00 100% Annkatrin Rose

50 foxglove beardtongue Penstemon digitalis 2.5 quart $6.00 100% Annkatrin Rose

20 smalls beardtongue Penstemon smallii 2.5 quart $6.00 100% Annkatrin Rose

10 Venus flytrap Dionaea muscipula small $5.00 20% Annkatrin Rose

10 Venus flytrap Dionaea muscipula medium $10.00 20% Annkatrin Rose

10 Venus flytrap Dionaea muscipula large $15.00 20% Annkatrin Rose

24 ostrich fern Matteuccia struthiopteris gallon $6.00 100% Bob & Katherine

16 little bluestem Schizachyrium ‘Prairie Blues’ deep plug $3.00 50% Bob & Katherine

20 Pennsylvania sedge Carex pennsylvanica deep plug $3.00 50% Bob & Katherine

20 seersucker sedge Carex plantaginea deep plug $3.00 50% Bob & Katherine

12 Catlin sedge Carex texensis deep plug $3.00 50% Bob & Katherine