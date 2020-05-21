Native Plant Sale to Benefit Daniel Boone Native Gardens This Saturday; Over 300 Plants Offered

Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:02 am

The native plant sale to benefit Daniel Boone Native Gardens will be held this coming Saturday, May 23rd from 8am to noon.  The sale will take place at the Gardens.  Please notice that Mark donated 32 oconee bells, which normally sell for between $36-$45.  Some of the plants have less than 100% donation because of requirements at ASU.     The bulk of the Venus flytrap donation is going to support Fairy Day at the Gardens.   Happy shopping!  Checks or cash only.  

DBNG plant sale 5-23-20. 
List of plants for sale, compiled by Bob

Qty Common Name                   Botanical Name                  Size         Sale  Price     Donation  Plant Donor 
32   Oconee bells                   Shortia galacifolia                1.5″ pots    $10.00                100%      Mark Rose 
30    button bush                    Cephalanthus occidentalis   2.5 quart    $6.00                  100%      Annkatrin Rose 
6      beautyberry                    Callicarpa americana           2.5 quart    $6.00                  100%      Annkatrin Rose 
6      wild rose                         Rosa carolina                       2.5 quart    $6.00                  100%      Annkatrin Rose 
11     sneezeweed                   Helenium autumnale           2.5 quart    $6.00                   80%       ASU Greenhouse 
8       hoary mountainmint       Pycnanthemum incanum     2.5 quart   $6.00                    80%       ASU Greenhouse 
1      foamflower                      Tiarella cordifolia                  2.5 quart   $6.00                    80%       ASU Greenhouse 
6      smooth oxeye                 Heliopsis helianthoides         2.5 quart   $6.00                   80%        ASU Greenhouse 
6      Sweet Coneflower          Rudbeckia subtomentosa     2.5 quart   $6.00                    80%        ASU Greenhouse
4      wild bergamot                 Monarda fistulosa                 2.5 quart   $6.00                    80%        ASU Greenhouse 
3      wild columbine                Aquilegia canadensis           2.5 quart   $6.00                    80%         ASU Greenhouse 
1      black-eyed Susan           Rudbeckia hirta                    2.5 quart   $6.00                    80%         ASU Greenhouse 
10    obedient plant                 Physotegia virginiana           2.5 quart   $6.00                  100%         Annkatrin Rose 
50    foxglove beardtongue     Penstemon digitalis              2.5 quart   $6.00                  100%         Annkatrin Rose 
20    smalls beardtongue        Penstemon smallii                2.5 quart    $6.00                  100%         Annkatrin Rose 
10   Venus flytrap                    Dionaea muscipula              small         $5.00                   20%           Annkatrin Rose 
10   Venus flytrap                    Dionaea muscipula              medium    $10.00                  20%           Annkatrin Rose 
10    Venus flytrap                   Dionaea muscipula              large         $15.00                  20%           Annkatrin Rose
24    ostrich fern                      Matteuccia struthiopteris      gallon        $6.00                   100%         Bob & Katherine 
16    little bluestem               Schizachyrium ‘Prairie Blues’ deep plug   $3.00                  50%            Bob & Katherine 
20    Pennsylvania sedge       Carex pennsylvanica           deep plug   $3.00                   50%            Bob & Katherine 
20    seersucker sedge           Carex plantaginea               deep plug   $3.00                   50%            Bob & Katherine 
12    Catlin sedge                   Carex texensis                     deep plug   $3.00                   50%            Bob & Katherine 

 

 

