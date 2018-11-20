National Scottish Fiddle Champion, Jamie Laval, Performs at JSMHM’s 25th Anniversary Celtic Christmas Concert November 24

Published Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:40 pm

National Scottish Fiddle Champion, Jamie Laval, is coming to the High Country this Saturday, November 24th for Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music’s 25th Anniversary Celtic Christmas Concert. The show takes place at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone, beginning at 7:30pm.

Laval’s Celtic Christmas Show captures the beauty and atmosphere of Scotland, Ireland, Brittany, and Iceland during the holidays. An entertaining and thought-provoking family holiday experience, the show weaves a tapestry of music, dance, poetry, and stories that hearken back to the ancient Celtic celebrations associated with the Winter Solstice and Christmas. Laval will be joined by top regional Celtic performers: Megan McConnell, vocal; Rosalind Buda, wind instruments and poetry reading; and Eryn Jones Fuson on Celtic Harp. Laval’s annual Christmas shows have become a popular holiday tradition in western North Carolina over the past 7 years.

A nationally acclaimed performer, composer, arranger, and educator, Laval is hailed as “One of North America’s finest practitioners of traditional Scottish music” (San Jose Mercury News). Laval’s unique approach to traditional Celtic music blends the simplicity of an ancient art form with stunning virtuosity and contemporary flair that resonates with families, youth, seniors, and devotees of ethnic, jazz, and classical music.

Currently making his home in Tryon, North Carolina (near Asheville), Laval grew up in the Pacific Northwest where he received his musical training at the Victoria Conservatory of Music. During the early years of his career he was a member of the Northwest Chamber Orchestra, the Seattle Opera, and the Victoria Symphony. At that time Laval recorded numerous movie and television sound track recordings including the solo for Emmy-nominated theme song “Everwood”. Laval collaborated on Dave Matthews’ platinum album Some Devil, and he also gave a private performance for Her Majesty the Queen of England.

In 2002, Laval won the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Championship, which launched his career throughout the U.S. and Scotland as a devoted performer of Celtic music. A self-managed, independent artist, Laval sustains a schedule of over 80 engagements per year on community concert series, large festival stages, as a soloist with symphonies, and in chamber music performances with other top string players.

Murmurs and Drones, Laval’s third and most recent album, won the popular vote for “Best World Traditional Album” in the 2012 Independent Music Awards.

Laval teaches classes and workshops for institutions such as St. Andrews University (North Carolina), California State University (California), and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (Glasgow). He has also presented a TEDx Talk on the value of arts and music in our communities.

Rodney Sutton, director of JSMHM stated, “We are excited to welcome Jamie Laval back to JSMHM after a three year absence. He played to a sold-out performance at BRAHM in Blowing Rock back in 2015”. “Presenting JSMHM’s Celtic Christmas Concert on ‘tree-cutting day’ is a tradition started by Mountain Home Music’s founder, the late Joe Shannon. Shannon, who loved Celtic music, looked to fill what he perceived as a void in entertainment offered on the Saturday night after Thanksgiving. He realized that the High Country was full of folks who were in the area buying their Christmas trees. JSMHM hopes that all you long term residents and those just visiting will join us for a chance to be transported back in time for a magical evening that captures the Christmas holiday musical traditions of the old country,” Sutton added.

This concert is supported by the following private sponsors: Tony and Lynn Barbour, and Bill and Jewel Magee – in Loving Memory of Neil and Harry Thomas. Business Sponsors include Mast General Store, Stick Boy Kitchen, Mountain Times Publishing, and the High Country Press. Additional support is provided by Boone TDA, Watauga County Arts Council and Grassroots Funds from the NC Arts Council. JSMHM is also proud to be included as a site on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina (BlueRidgeMusicNC.com)

The Harvest House Performing Arts Venue is located at 247 Boone Heights Dr. in Boone.

Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Student tickets are $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased online and at the Mast General Store (Boone and Valle Crucis), Fred’s Mercantile on Beech Mountain, Stick Boy Bread Company(345 Hardin St, Boone), plus Footsloggers and Pandora’s Mailbox on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock.

Tickets, directions and more info can be found at the JSMHM website – www.mountainhomemusic.org

