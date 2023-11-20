Mustard Seed Market to Host 4TH Annual Artisan Holiday Market

The Mustard Seed Market is pleased to present its 4th Annual Artisan Holiday Market this December. The Artisan Holiday Market will take place on the Mustard Seed Market’s flagship location Friday and Saturday, December 1st and 2nd, from 10 AM-5 PM.

“The Holiday Market is always my favorite event we host each year,” states Mustard Seed Director of Marketing Madeline Stewart. “We work hard to ensure a mix of returning and new vendors, each with unique gifts and crafts. The Artisan Market allows us to promote small businesses and craftsmen in the High Country while promoting community in the Blowing Rock area.”

The event will include 22 local vendors and artisans with unique crafts chosen by the Mustard Seed Market’s buying team. Product ranges from local artwork, ceramics, clothing, woodwork, candles, jewelry, and more. The Mustard Seed will also have a full selection of holiday gifts and decor in their shop, along with Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, garlands, ornaments, and more. Bonfires and live music from local acoustic artists will also provide a relaxing holiday shopping experience.

“With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and the holidays are the main focus in most people’s homes. We hope to give local vendors a platform to showcase their art to our clientele while offering our curated holiday selection at the Market shop,” says Mustard Seed Market Co-founder Danielle Stewart. “We aim to offer a fun and easy shopping experience for Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, and decorations to fit every home atmosphere.”

The Artisan Holiday Market will take place on the Mustard Seed Market’s flagship location Friday and Saturday, December 1st and 2nd, from 10 AM-5 PM. Parking for the event is in front of the Mustard Seed Market and the lower parking lot on Aho Road. Free admission.

For More Information Contact Madeline Stewart 828.295.4585

Madeline.mustardseed@gmail.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

