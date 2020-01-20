Movies at the BRAM Museum: High Country Musical Heritage Films to Showcase Life of Caldwell & Wilkes County Men on January 30th

Published Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:16 am

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum to feature two documentaries made by filmmaker and Appalachian State University graduate, Rebecca Jones

On Thursday, January 30th, 2020, from 6:00 – 7:00 pm, Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) will present two musical heritage documentaries made by talented filmmaker and Appalachian State graduate, Rebecca Jones.

Jones is a documentary filmmaker and musician from Denton, North Carolina. She plays the banjo, guitar and pedal steel guitar. An Appalachian alumna, Jones earned a BS in Communication and an MA in Appalachian Studies from Appalachian State University. She has worked on films such as “After Coal, A Mighty Fine Memory: Stories and Tunes from the Fiddler of Banjo Branch”, and “Herb Key: Nurturing American Heritage.” Her latest project was working as an apprentice editor on the 8-part documentary series titled “Country Music, a film by Ken Burns.”

The event will showcase two of Jones’ films: “Glenn Bolick Saw Mill Man” and “Herb Key: Nurturing American Heritage.”

“Glenn Bolick: Saw Mill Man” chronicles the life of a fourth-generation sawmill man who has become an active tradition bearer in Caldwell County. Family traditions hold strong with Glenn Bolick whose family came from Germany and settled in Western North Carolina in the 1750s. Glenn now lives in his grandfather’s house in Bailey’s Camp, North Carolina, where he grew up. Bolick has become known for his storytelling, bluegrass and old-time music, and turning pots in the Seagrove tradition. Glenn and his wife, Lula, have passed on the Seagrove Pottery technique to their daughter Janet Calhoun, and her husband, Mike.

“Herb Key: Nurturing American Heritage” is a short documentary featuring master musician and luthier from North Carolina. Herb Key grew up in Wilkes County learning about traditional Appalachian music from his family and neighbors in the 1950s. Herb enjoys a do-it-yourself lifestyle making his own tools, building his own beehives, and raising his own fruits and vegetables– many from seeds derived from plants his grandmother grew. For many years he worked as a woodworker and began repairing acoustic instruments in the 1970s. Today, he is known as one of the best guitar repairmen in the region working alongside renowned Virginia luthier, Wayne Henderson. Herb is a keeper of stories and relishes in singing story-songs about Wilkes County legends like Otto Wood and Tom Dooley. Through his music and his revived vintage acoustic guitars, Herb preserves a piece of the American culture.

Movies at the Museum is open to the public. The event is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. Complimentary popcorn is provided.

MAKE IT A DINNER-AND-A-MOVIE DATE NIGHT! Patrons are encouraged to enjoy dinner before or after the movie at Bistro Roca. Present your BRAHM movie ticket at Bistro Roca and receive a 10% discount on your meal (offer only valid on the day of the film). Dinner reservations are encouraged.

Movies at the Museum is sponsored by Bistro Roca.

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum seeks to provide cultural enrichment to the High Country communities by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage and history through educational programs, exhibitions, activities, and permanent collections.

The Museum is located at 159 Ginny Stevens Land on the corner of Chestnut and Main in downtown Blowing Rock, NC. The Museum is open year round Tuesday through Saturday, 10am – 5pm (from May – October, the Museum is also open on Sundays from 12pm – 4pm.)

For more information, please call (828) 295-9099 or visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org.

