Movement Mortgage to Host First Annual High Country Top 50 Realtor Gala March 29

Published Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 3:52 pm

This March, the premier top 50 local real estate professionals in the High Country will gather to be honored for their 2018 success. Movement Mortgage of Boone, part of the fastest growing mortgage company in the United States, will host its first annual High Country Top 50 gala. This event is sure to become to Who’s Who of local real estate.

“Realtors are the front runners of our industry in our endeavor to bring about homeownership, and we are so excited to bring recognition to their hard work!” said Angela McLean, a Senior Loan Officer at Movement Mortgage and Founder of High Country Top 50.

The inaugural event will take place March 29th at the Blowing Rock American Legion. The top 50 High Country Realtors of 2018 will be honored with leadership awards. Tickets are by invitation only and include dinner and a program with guest speaker David Jackson, President and CEO of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The sponsors of this event are local business and individuals who appreciate the chance to work with all of these incredible Realtors. This community has a wonderful network of caring, energetic talent focused on cultivating homeownership in the High Country market!” said McLean.

Diamond Level Sponsors include: Arch MI, Blue Ridge Realty and Investments, Angle, Rupp and Rupp, Dustin Stacy Attorney at Law, Clean and Dry Environmental Solutions, McLean Innovative Homes, and The Angela McLean Movement Mortgage team.

About Movement Mortgage

As the fastest-growing mortgage company in the industry, Movement Mortgage exists to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in our Industry, corporate cultures, and communities. The Boone office is located at 643 Greenway Drive, Suite H2 Boone, NC 28607. To find out more, visit www.movement.com.

