MountainTrue Brings No Man’s Land Film Festival to Boone at Center 45 on April 13.

Published Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:09 am

The All-Women Adventure Film Festival Comes to Center 45 on April 13.

MountainTrue and Center 45 are proud to bring No Man’s Land Film Festival (NMLFF) – the premier all-women adventure film festival – to Western North Carolina for a second year. The Festival features short films about women adventurers who will inspire you with their tenacity, their spunk and their femininity – all interwoven to showcase the full scope of woman-identified athletes and adventurers.

Showtime: April 13 – 6:00 p.m., Doors 5:30 p.m.

Location: Center 45 Climbing and Fitness – 200 Den Mac Dr, Boone, NC 28607

Ticket Price: $10

Ticket URL: https://mountaintrue.org/nmlff19

The No Man’s Land Film Festival Boone screening is made possible with the support of our presenting sponsors: Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Blue Ridge Outdoors, Center 45, Chetola Resorts at Blowing Rock, Foscoe Fishing Company, Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville, and Regear Outdoors. Additional support has been provided by, Beech Mountain Ski Resort, High Gravity Adventures Aerial Adventure Park and Mast General Store who have generously provided premium prizes for the evening’s charity raffle.

MountainTrue, a Western North Carolina-based environmental conservation nonprofit, is organizing three screenings throughout our region this spring – in Brevard at Oskar Blues Brewery on April 3, in Boone at Center 45 on April 13 and in Asheville at New Belgium Brewing on April 25. Organizers with MountainTrue hope that the No Man’s Land Film Festival will inspire more women to spend time in the outdoors and, in turn, take up the cause of environmental conservation and protection.

The Boone event includes a pre-screening panel discussion featuring local women adventurers who will share about their passions for outdoor pursuits and their commitment to protecting the rivers, mountains, and forests where they do their thing. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; panel starts at 6 p.m; and the film begins at 7:15 p.m.. Films will be screened inside Center 45 and we’ll have a beer garden style event space spilling into the parking lot featuring food trucks, a beer tent, and family friendly activities. The outside space will open at 4:30 p.m., so come early to grab a drink and some grub before the program starts!

“No Man’s Land Film Festival champions women in the outdoors. Through the film festival, we want to inspire women to lace up their hiking boots, strap on a climbing harnesses or hit the trail.” explains Julie Mayfield, co-director of MountainTrue, a Western North Carolina-based environmental conservation nonprofit. “Our mountains and rivers need more champions, and those of us who spend time playing in the outdoors are more likely to fight to protect the outdoors.”

About No Man’s Land Film Festival

No Man’s Land Film Festival (NMLFF) is the premier all-women adventure film festival based out of Carbondale, Colorado and on tour internationally. In its fourth year, No Man’s Land Film Festival has reached audiences in nearly every US state and has breached international borders with events ranging from Canada to Australia. NMLFF celebrates the full scope of woman-identified athletes and adventurers, looking to undefine what it means to be a woman in adventure, sport and film. NMLFF champions women with grit, hustle, determination, and boundless passion, investing them with the respect, support, and media recognition they deserve. Through human collaboration, No Man’s Land strives to implement and inspire change in the outdoor, sport and film industries, while cultivating a deep interest in exploring

the vastness of the planet from a woman’s point of view. The NMLFF mission transcends the films presented, acting as a platform for powerful and progressive movement in the outdoor industry. For more information: http://nomanslandfilmfestival. org

About MountainTrue

MountainTrue is Western North Carolina’s premier advocate for environmental stewardship. We are committed to keeping our mountain region a beautiful place to live, work and play. Our members protect our forests, clean up our rivers, plan vibrant and livable communities, and advocate for a sound and sustainable future for all residents of WNC. For more information: https://mountaintrue.org

