Mountaineers to Host Marshall in WBI Second Round on Monday, March 25

Published Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:32 pm

The Mountaineers are back to # DefendHolmes ! Appalachian State University women’s basketball will host Marshall in the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational on Monday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Holmes Center.

You can view the interactive 2019 WBI bracket by clicking here.

Tickets are general admission seating and are $10 for adults and $5 for youth (ages 3-12) for the Apps’ first home postseason tournament game since the 2010 WBI championship. Tickets are free for App State students, and there will also be free food available on site for App State students in attendance.

Fans wishing to purchase tickets can do so by clicking HERE or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 828-262-2079.

It’s the 10th postseason appearance in program history for the Mountaineers and their second time participating in the WBI. App State is 5-0 all-time in the WBI highlighted by capturing the inaugural WBI title in 2009-10.

Appalachian edged UNCA 57-55 in a gritty performance in the first round on Monday, while Marshall defeated Davidson, 67-64. App State defeated Marshall, 74-52, earlier this season in the Holmes Center. The Mountaineers enjoyed success on their home floor this season with an 11-3 mark, which is their best home record since 2011-12 when they finished 11-1.

The Mountaineers are having their best season in recent history, boasting a 19-14 record and winners of seven of their last nine games. App State is just one victory away from reaching the 20-win plateau for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Thus far, Appalachian has increased its win total by 11 games from 2017-18, earned its most Sun Belt wins and highest finish since joining the league. Appalachian advanced to the semifinals of the Sun Belt Tournament for its deepest run in the tournament since joining the conference.

Comments

comments