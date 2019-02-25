Mountain Mardi Gras Charity Benefit, March 5

Published Monday, February 25, 2019 at 4:32 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Two years ago, a small gathering of friends gathered to celebrate Mardi Gras. Two years later, the small event has grown to extend to the community. The Mystic Krewe of Lagniappe in the High Country invites you to join them for their Mardi Gras charity benefit: Mountain Mardi Gras on March 5 at the Apple Barn in Valle Crucis from 6-10 p.m. Mountain Mardi Gras 2019 is a fundraiser to benefit the Appalachian Institute for Renewable Energy (AIRE) and Appalachian Theatre of the High country.

The event will feature amazingly tasty, Louisiana inspired, food for you and your friends to enjoy with the chefs who started the event in 2017. Two years ago, Bucky Black returned from the Louisiana bayous with many pounds of crawfish. Chef Andy Long boiled them, and the two celebrated the first ever Mountain Mardi Gras with a group of friends.

The next year, Bucky and Chef Long expanded their offerings to a highly successful dinner at Over Yonder Restaurant. The first King and Queen of the Mystic Crew of Lagnaippe in the High Country presided over the dinner.

Now, the Krewe is excited to expand this taste of Mardi Gras to a wider audience for Mountain Mardi Gras 2019. Tickets are available online for $85. Tickets can be purchased in-person for $81 as well. Seating is limited, so be sure to get your tickets before they run out! Buy your tickets here.

So what do you get with your tickets? The evening will include the 2018 King and Queen of Lagnaippe passing the torch to the 2019 King and Queen, a live auction of packages for the adventurous spirit by auctioneer Jesse Miller, music by Todd Wright and Friends, a hurricane bar (two drinks per ticket) and, of course, dinner.

Tasty delights for Mountain Mardi Gras will be created by two of our region’s finest Louisiana transplants, Chef Andy Long from Over Yonder Restaurant and Bucky Black. The menu includes:

Crawfish Boil with potatoes, corn, mushrooms, garlic and sausage

Oysters with cajun butter and parmesan cheese

Sensation Salad

Chicken and Sausage Jumbalaya

Bananas Foster Profiteroles

Dress code for the event is Mardi Gras Festive, so wear your best Mardi Gras clothing! Party favors will be handed out, so be sure to add those to your outfit. They do warn that the floors are rustic wood for those considering wearing stilettos. Whatever you wear, be ready to have a great time and enjoy amazing food!

