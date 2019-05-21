Mountain Home Music’s Memorial Day Weekend Concert Features The Silvio Martinat Swing Band

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 9:04 am

Kicking off the summer with Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music’s Memorial Day Weekend Concert has become an ingrained tradition in the High Country. This coming Sunday, May 26th, The Silvio Martinat Swing Band will be making its first ever appearance on the JSMHM stage. The concert takes place at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone, beginning at 7:30pm.

This 2019 edition is titled “A Memorial Day Salute – Patriotic Swing” and it will be hosted by long time friend of JSMHM, David Johnson, who often plays with The Silvio Martinat Swing Band(TSMSB). Johnson has been a fixture at these shows for years and is known for his many performances with JSMHM concerts with the Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys. As a apart of the tradition for these concerts, the members of TSMSB have put together a special patriotic set of music to honor not only those who made the ultimate sacrifice in all of the wars ever fought by our country, but also current veterans who have served, by playing the anthems from each of the USA’s military branches.

The Silvio Martinat Swing Band was formed in 1986 as a performance class at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute. The band performed as The CCC Swing Band with Dr. Robin Gatwood, retired Lenior-Ryen College music professor, as leader. Upon his death in 1993, Silvio Martinat, a founding member of the band, purchased the entire band charts from Dr. Gatwood’s estate. With the band no longer affiliated with the college, the group was renamed the Silvio Martinat Swing Band. John Craig, also a founding member of The CCC Sing Band, became the new band’s leader in 2012. During the past 30 years, TSMSB has performed at numerous dances, parties, weddings and concerts, in addition to being the mainstay for many summer seasons at both the historic Green Park Inn in Blowing Rock, N.C. and the Inn at Lake Lure. The band continues the tradition of performing the style of Big Band Swing, which was so popular during the 1930’s and 40’s, as well as the newer sounds that emerged in the 50’s and 60’s. These days, you may even hear more recent selections as well, but they will always be played with the same quality and style of the great bands from the Big Band Era!

Rodney Sutton, director of JSMHM said, “David Johnson has been suggesting The Silvio Martinat Swing Band to me for a number of years. We are so excited to be able to work out a date to present them as a part of our 2019 concert series. David has been playing with these folks for years and with up to 15 members, this will be one of the fullest stages and biggest sounds ever at a JSMHM concert at the Harvest House!” “Why not load up the car with family and friends and invite some veterans to join you to enjoy this special holiday tribute”, Sutton added.

Business sponsors for this concert are The Mast General Store and The Anne and Alex Bernhardt Foundation – a component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation. Additional supported is provided by: Mountain Times Publishing, High Country Press, The Watauga Arts Council, and Grassroots funding from The NC Arts Council. Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music is also proud to be included as a site on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina (BlueRidgeMusicNC.com).

The Harvest House Performing Arts Venue is located at 247 Boone Heights Dr. in Boone Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Student tickets are $5. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased online at Stick Boy Bread Company (345 Hardin St, Boone), and Footsloggers on Main Street in downtown Blowing Rock.

Tickets, directions and more info can be found at the JSMHM website – www.mountainhomemusic.org/

