Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents Strictly Clean and Decent in concert on Tuesday, September 24th as a part of its special 2019 Matinee Series! The show takes place at 2:00pm at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone! As with all JSMHM matinees, this is a non-ticketed, “Pay as You Exit Concert” – if you enjoy the show, we ask for a $10 donation on your way out!

Strictly Clean and Decent(SC&D) is an acoustic trio featuring multi-instrumentalist Patrick Crouch, guitarist and key board player, Kay Crouch, and up-right bass player, Ron Shuffler. They are dedicated to performing a variety of musical styles in an acoustic setting, and their combined blend of brilliant vocal harmonies tops a solid instrumental foundation. SC&D’s eclectic repertoire includes modern folk songs by American, Canadian, and Irish songwriters, the fiery breakdowns and songs of family and home found in both traditional and contemporary bluegrass settings, and centuries-old Celtic airs and dance tunes. All of this is peppered with a healthy dose of popular jazz standards, swing and western swing music, and a few classic country tunes thrown in to provide a program certain to be enjoyed by all.

Kay Crouch performs on the guitar, flute, piano, and tin whistle with SC&D She has a widely varied musical background that includes symphonic and solo percussion work and musical theatre as well as popular and folk music. Her interpretive vocals are an asset to the trio that she joined in 1991.

Patrick Crouch handles the mandolin, banjo, dobro, fiddle, guitar and is the emcee for the trio. He has been performing acoustic music since 1977 when he founded New River Reign, a staple at Blowing Rock’s P.B. Scott’s Music Hall. He turned to country music with Long Time Gone and, in 1989, created SC&D with Ron Shuffler and Reggie Harris. Patrick Crouch’s intense, often pyrotechnic but always tasteful, instrumental skills are the highlight of every Strictly Clean and Decent show. Shuffler is a veteran of the early Top 40 and beach music scene, but also is well known in country and bluegrass circles. He has toured with David Peterson and 1946, the Dale Ann Bradley band, and Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper. His solid bass playing and impeccable harmony vocals are without equal.

This concert is supported by the following private sponsors; Dr. E. Frank Hancock DDS, and Barbara and Larry Freiman. Business sponsors include; Mast General Store, Mountain Time Publishing, and the High Country Press. Additional support is provided by the Anne & Alex Bernhardt Foundation – A component fund of the North Carolina Community Foundation, Boone TDA, The Watauga County Arts Council and Grassroots Funds from the NC Arts Council. JSMHM is also proud to be included as a site on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina (BlueRidgeMusicNC.com).

The Harvest House is located at 247 Boone Heights Drive in Boone.

Directions and more info can be found at the JSMHM website –www.mountainhomemusic.org/

